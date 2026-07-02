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AI Animation Company Puri Prince Announces Dennō Isu Tantei Charlotte ~Dead Man's Hand~ Short Anime

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Hina Yomiya, Tomokazu Sugita, more star in anime based on noriyang's web novel Dennō Isu Tantei Charlotte

Tokyo-based AI animation company Puri Prince announced on Thursday the second installment of its anime project titled Dennō Isu Tantei Charlotte ~Dead Man's Hand~ (Cyber-Chair Detective Charlotte: Dead Man's Hand), a short anime series based on noriyang's web novel Dennō Isu Tantei Charlotte, and also revealed its cast members.

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Image via PR Times
©noriyang/PuriPrince

Puri Prince describes the short anime as a "story of records" co-created by AI and humans. The story is set in a near-future society where every event is digitally recorded. Young detective Charlotte — who solves difficult cases without moving from her chair — and her AI partner W.A.T.S.O.N investigate the mysterious game records of a cyber casino, where the winner's name disappears from the records.

Puri Prince stated that the anime series' story unfolds primarily on social media, and viewers will have a unique worldview position as an "observer."

The anime's cast members are (some character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Hina Yomiya as Charlotte
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Image via PR Times
©noriyang/PuriPrince
Tomokazu Sugita as W.A.T.S.O.N
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Image via PR Times
©noriyang/PuriPrince
Yotaro Negishi as KUZU
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Image via PR Times
©noriyang/PuriPrince
Hideki Kanno as Gomi Juzo
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Image via PR Times
©noriyang/PuriPrince
Yō Natsume as Fortune Teller Red
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Image via PR Times
©noriyang/PuriPrince
Momoko Mizukawa as MONO.EYE
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Image via PR Times
©noriyang/PuriPrince
Nanami Kashiyama as Matilda
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Image via PR Times
©noriyang/PuriPrince
Tetsuya Sasaki as Narrator
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Image via PR Times
©noriyang/PuriPrince

Puri Prince is also developing the full-length feature anime of Yuzuru Kobayashi's "Akumu no Fuchi kara" (From the Abyss of Nightmare) story, the grand prize winner of the Prince JAM! pitch contest for AI x Web3 animation in 2024.

Creative company Creek & River announced in 2025 that its C&R Creative Studios subsidiary had established a specialized anime team, and would begin collaborating with Tokyo-based AI animation company Puri Prince to produce anime by offering their services to other companies and organizations.

Sources: Puri Prince, PR Times, Comic Natalie

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