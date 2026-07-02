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AI Animation Company Puri Prince Announces Dennō Isu Tantei Charlotte ~Dead Man's Hand~ Short Anime
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Tokyo-based AI animation company Puri Prince announced on Thursday the second installment of its anime project titled Dennō Isu Tantei Charlotte ~Dead Man's Hand~ (Cyber-Chair Detective Charlotte: Dead Man's Hand), a short anime series based on noriyang's web novel Dennō Isu Tantei Charlotte, and also revealed its cast members.
Puri Prince describes the short anime as a "story of records" co-created by AI and humans. The story is set in a near-future society where every event is digitally recorded. Young detective Charlotte — who solves difficult cases without moving from her chair — and her AI partner W.A.T.S.O.N investigate the mysterious game records of a cyber casino, where the winner's name disappears from the records.
Puri Prince stated that the anime series' story unfolds primarily on social media, and viewers will have a unique worldview position as an "observer."
The anime's cast members are (some character name romanizations are not confirmed):
Puri Prince is also developing the full-length feature anime of Yuzuru Kobayashi's "Akumu no Fuchi kara" (From the Abyss of Nightmare) story, the grand prize winner of the Prince JAM! pitch contest for AI x Web3 animation in 2024.
Creative company Creek & River announced in 2025 that its C&R Creative Studios subsidiary had established a specialized anime team, and would begin collaborating with Tokyo-based AI animation company Puri Prince to produce anime by offering their services to other companies and organizations.
Sources: Puri Prince, PR Times, Comic Natalie