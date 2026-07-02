Akiko Okuda's 'Rusuban' Short Manga Inspires Short Anime Film on August 1

Kenji Iwaisawa 's ROCK'N ROLL MOUNTAIN ( 100 Meters , ON-GAKU: Our Sound ) animation studio announced on Thursday that it is producing a short anime adaptation of Akiko Okuda 's "Rusuban" (House-Sitting) short manga. The short anime will screen for one week at the K's Cinema in Shinjuku, Tokyo beginning on August 1 alongside a screening of Iwaisawa's 2010 "Yama" short anime (which was based on ON-GAKU: Our Sound manga creator Hiroyuki Ohashi 's short manga of the same name).

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Image via Comic Natalie ©奥田亜紀子／ロックンロール・マウンテン 2026

The manga is set in August 1987, and follows one day in the life of Tokko as she stays at home in a large house while her family is away.

The cast includes Kokoha Tachibana, Yuka Katō , Atsuyoshi Miyazaki , Mitsuho Kanbe, Aimi Imai, and Akane Katsuki .

Ayumi Yanagisawa , who was assistant united director on Iwaisawa's 100 Meters film, will make her directorial debut with the film. Unlike 100 Meters , Rusuban will not use rotoscoping, and will feature hand-drawn animation from the studio's younger staff members. Aside from directing, Yanagisawa is also drawing the storyboards and editing the anime.

The animators include Yuuka Noguchi , Midori Makino , and Miku Akira . Chisato Mansai and Pang Qi are drawing the background art. Veronica Horeva is the director of photography. Ayame Sekiguchi is the color key artist and is also credited for the production desk. Miyu Katō is the sound director. Yasuo Harada is composing the music. Masaru Usui is credited for sound effects and as the dubbing mixer. Voice actress Yuka Katō is credited for dialect supervision and coaching. Mariko Hirai is credited for publicity.

The original "Rusuban" short manga is included as one of six short manga in Akiko Okuda 's Shinzō book of short manga. The book shipped in July 2019. Glacier Bay Books published the Glaeolia collection of indie manga, which includes a story by Okuda.

Source: Comic Natalie