Image via BluPetal's X/Twitter account © BluPetal

English manga publisher BluPetal announced at its panel at Anime Expo on Thursday that it now has an agreement with Animate International to be the sole agent and subdistributor for English-language editions of titles published by Animate International in worldwide English-language markets, effective October 2026. BluPetal will be responsible for sales, metadata, and retailer relationships for Animate International's titles, and will distribute the titles through Consortium Book Sales & Distribution.

Animate International, whose parent company is retail and merchandise chain Animate, largely publishes boys' love manga. Initial BL titles that BluPetal plans to release include Mask Danshi , Kabukicho Bad Trip , and Tashiro-kun, Why're You Like This?

BluPetal launched last year, and publishes works with a target audience of women, including BL ( boys-love ), shōjo , yuri, Jōsei , TL (teens' love), and gay comic works. The company is comprised of former employees from Crunchyroll , Seven Seas , Viz, Anime Trending, the OG Yaoi Crate, Kodansha , Activision , Roku , Panasonic , Media Do , and other companies.

Source: Press release