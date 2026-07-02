Eleceed TV Anime Reveals Main Cast in 1st Promo Video

, more star in anime debuting in beginning of 2027

Amuse Creative Studio revealed on Friday the main voice cast and first promotional video for the television anime adaptation of author Jeho Son and artist ZHENA webtoon series ELECEED .

The anime will star:

Junya Enoki as Jiwoo Seo (listed as Yuu Kazahaya in the above promo video), a reeserved young man who avoids involvement with others

as Jiwoo Seo (listed as Yuu Kazahaya in the above promo video), a reeserved young man who avoids involvement with others Tasuku Hatanaka as Wooin (listed as Jin Tatsuoka in the above promo video), a mysterious Awakened who transfers into Jiwoo's class

as Wooin (listed as Jin Tatsuoka in the above promo video), a mysterious Awakened who transfers into Jiwoo's class Setsuji Satō as Dr. Delein, a brilliant scientist consumed by his relentless pursuit of research

as Dr. Delein, a brilliant scientist consumed by his relentless pursuit of research Hayato Dojima as Jisuk Yoo (listed as Sota Yanagi in the above promo video), a hot-headed Awakened student who attends the same school as Jiwoo

as Jisuk Yoo (listed as Sota Yanagi in the above promo video), a hot-headed Awakened student who attends the same school as Jiwoo Shizuka Itō as Jiyoung Yoo (listed as Amane Yanagi in the above promo video), "the young leader of 'Mythos,' one of the largest Awakened organizations in Japan."

Amuse Creative Studio also revealed more staff members:

Image courtesy of Amuse Creative Studio © Jeho Son·ZHENA l WEBTOON ©「ELECEED」Animation Partners

The company originally announced a 2026 premiere, but the anime will now debut in "the beginning of" 2027.

Image courtesy of Amuse Creative Studio ©Jeho Son·ZHENA l WEBTOON ©「ELECEED」Animation Partners

Minami Sakura

) is directing the anime at).) is writing and overseeing the series scripts.) is the character designer.

The story of the series reads:

Jiwoo is a kind-hearted young man who harnesses the lightning quick reflexes of a cat to secretly make the world a better place – one saved little child or foster pet at a time. Kayden is a secret agent on the run, who finds himself stuck in the body of a…um…decidedly fat old fluffy cat. Together, armed with Jiwoo's super powers and Kayden's uber-smarts, they're out to fight those forces who would let evil rule this world. That is, if they can stand each other long enough to get the job done.

Since its debut in 2018, ELECEED has been serialized in over 10 languages, including English, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, French, and Spanish. It remains a consistent top performer on NAVER WEBTOON 's battle-action charts in North America, Asia, and Europe. The series has surpassed 1.7 billion views globally.

Son's Noblesse received a television anime adaptation by Production I.G in 2020. A previous 30-minute Noblesse: Awakening OVA released in 2016. Crunchyroll streams both anime.

Source: Press release