Ink Pop Licenses noho's My Neighbor Yokai Manga

Manga about town where humans, yokai live together inspired anime in April 2024

Image via Amazon © noho, East Press

My Neighbor Yokai

, the manga//webcomics imprint for kids and teens from, announced aton Thursday that it will release's) manga in English starting in spring 2027 in paperback and jacketed hardcover.

Ink Pop describes the series:

Yokai, Japanese creatures of myth, come to life in this cozy series following a talking cat and his neighborhood friends. Welcome to a town where people and all sorts of spirits and monsters live together in harmony! When Buchio the cat suddenly sprouts a second tail, becoming a talking cat spirit, he decides to learn more about the yokai that are his neighbors and master his new powers.

The manga originally serialized on Twitter starting in 2018 and East Press also serialized the manga on the Mato Grosso website. The manga has four main volumes and two spinoff volumes. The second spinoff volume, the latest volume in the series, shipped on April 17.

The manga inspired a television anime that debuted in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

