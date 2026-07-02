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Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 15-21

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Adventures of Elliot Switch 2 version debuts at #3, PS5 version at #4

Japan's Game Ranking: June 15-21

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw Tomodachi Life Nintendo April 16 34,957 1,382,027
2NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 Konami June 11 28,409 129,385
3NSw 2 The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Square Enix June 18 23,674 23,674
4PS5 The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Square Enix June 18 14,843 14,843
5NSw 2 Pokémon Pokopia Nintendo March 5 7,073 1,064,055
6NSw 2 eFootball Kick-Off! Konami June 4 6,835 35,025
7NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 4,289 2,974,785
8NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 3,449 4,225,771
9NSw 2 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Nintendo May 21 3,403 68,205
10NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20, 2025 3,332 540,388
11NSwMomotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 3,285 365,226
12PS5 007 First Light H2 Interactive May 27 3,268 31,598
13NSw 2 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix June 3 2,565 37,391
14NSwSplatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 2,542 4,548,197
15NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 1,991 8,447,941
16NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 1,907 5,923,905
17NSw 2Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo January 15 1,582 130,577
18NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 1,476 6,583,319
19NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24, 2025 1,359 207,454
20NSw 2 Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Level 5 November 14, 2025 1,212 17,148

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 8-14
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