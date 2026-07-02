Do you have time to answer a really short survey for us ?
(5 questions; 39s to answer on average
Yes I'll do it later No
(5 questions; 39s to answer on average
Yes I'll do it later No
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 15-21
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Adventures of Elliot Switch 2 version debuts at #3, PS5 version at #4
Japan's Game Ranking: June 15-21
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Tomodachi Life
|Nintendo
|April 16
|34,957
|1,382,027
|2
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027
|Konami
|June 11
|28,409
|129,385
|3
|NSw 2
|The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales
|Square Enix
|June 18
|23,674
|23,674
|4
|PS5
|The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales
|Square Enix
|June 18
|14,843
|14,843
|5
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Nintendo
|March 5
|7,073
|1,064,055
|6
|NSw 2
|eFootball Kick-Off!
|Konami
|June 4
|6,835
|35,025
|7
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|4,289
|2,974,785
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|3,449
|4,225,771
|9
|NSw 2
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|Nintendo
|May 21
|3,403
|68,205
|10
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20, 2025
|3,332
|540,388
|11
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|3,285
|365,226
|12
|PS5
|007 First Light
|H2 Interactive
|May 27
|3,268
|31,598
|13
|NSw 2
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Square Enix
|June 3
|2,565
|37,391
|14
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|2,542
|4,548,197
|15
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|1,991
|8,447,941
|16
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|1,907
|5,923,905
|17
|NSw 2
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|January 15
|1,582
|130,577
|18
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|1,476
|6,583,319
|19
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24, 2025
|1,359
|207,454
|20
|NSw 2
|Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road
|Level 5
|November 14, 2025
|1,212
|17,148
Source: Famitsu