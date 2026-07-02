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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 15-21

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mai Mai Miracle earns 0.6% rating

Sunao Katabuchi and Madhouse's Mai Mai Miracle anime film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, June 20 at 3:25 p.m. and earned a 0.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 21 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.6
Detective Conan NTV June 20 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 21 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.8
Doraemon TV Asahi June 20 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.2
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV June 19 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
3.2
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke NTV June 20 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 20 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.5
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series rebroadcast Fuji TV June 21 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.4
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi June 21 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
1.8
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E June 20 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 8-14
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