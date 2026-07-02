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News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 15-21
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mai Mai Miracle earns 0.6% rating
Sunao Katabuchi and Madhouse's Mai Mai Miracle anime film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, June 20 at 3:25 p.m. and earned a 0.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|June 21 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|June 20 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|June 21 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|June 20 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|June 19 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
|NTV
|June 20 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|June 20 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series rebroadcast
|Fuji TV
|June 21 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure!
|TV Asahi
|June 21 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|June 20 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)