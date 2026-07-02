Kodansha USA Announces Print Releases for Phoenix, Witch Hat Atelier: Special Stories, Historié, Fatale Game, More Manga

Kodansha USA Publishing announced during its Anime Expo panel on Thursday new print releases for spring 2026:

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Title:Author: BaanSummary: “If it means that I can read your work again, I'll even chase you to the ends of the earth.” Seri Tainaka, writing under the pen name Nanakusa, is a mid-career manga artist living in the shadow of her only one-hit-wonder. Her series “To Hell and Back” was adored by fans, but despite now being a ten-year veteran, her successes ended there. So when Seri is told that she is being assigned a new editor, it only fuels her insecurities. When Seri meets the quirky Sumire Futami, she's both creeped out and captivated by the strange and overly forthright woman, who claims she'd go to hell and back to make her a success again. But just when Seri starts to think she and Futami might be an unstoppable duo, she meets the other manga artists Futami is assigned to, and a dangerous game of jealousy, envy, and femme fatales begins. It turns out that Futami has no qualms about going back and forth between which of her artists capture her attention the most, and they'll stop at nothing to win the number one spot in their fickle editor's heart!

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Witch Hat Atelier : Special Stories

Kamome Shirahama

Title:Authors:, created and supervised bySummary: Supervised by, this prose collection contains three exclusive side stories starring beloved characters from theseries. Between Olruggio stumbling upon a mysterious magical creature, the apprentices tending to a silver dragon, and the Knights Moralis going undercover, adventure abounds on every page!

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The Chronicles of Leënde

Title:Authors:Summary: Facing a political marriage with a much older man, fiſteen-year-old aristocrat Julia Schreiber convinces her father Victor—a commanding knight and beloved hero—to first take her on a journey to Leënde, a magical land whose people are dying from a mysterious illness. There she meets Tristan, a beautiful but aloof archer who seems to be keeping some secrets of his own. All too soon, however, dark machinations threaten to upend this idyllic adventure and throw Julia into a fight beyond her wildest dreams…

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Yawahada ni Shunrai

Title:Author:Summary: Elite ninja Kagaribi, as beautiful and sultry as he is deadly, has wooed more women to complete his missions than he can count. To him, love is no more than a weapon…and a disease. His next task: seduce and steal away Rindo, a cloistered princess said to have inherited the awesome power of a dragon god. Little do s he know, this conquest will need more than a little su ar to go down—if she doesn't take him down first.

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MYTHER

Title:Author:Summary: It is the near future, and the night sky over Tokyo glitters with LED light. One of the screens, five stories high, shows a woman tucking a device behind her ear. A voice makes a promise. “Want to become a new you? Meetthe device that will design your perfect self and make all your dreams come true.”

Meanwhile, inside one of these buildings, someone is committing a savage and inexplicable murder.

The shining land of Japan is full of beautiful people, thanks some would say to Ideva, the company that developed the Myther . Representing the forefront of AI technology, this curved piece of metal contains a custom-built neural interface designed to help you become the ideal version of yourself, and eliminate the weaknesses that are holding you back. But it's become clear that something is going wrong, and Kyo, an agent with the top-secret National Special Intelligence Office, has been assigned to unravel a series of bloody deaths that all seem to revolve around the device that has changed his world. Yet how can anyone protect the public when all the powers that be want to do is cover it up, and everyone's loyalty is in question…?



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Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Devilish Tales : Kalego's Story

Title:Author:Summary: Years before he became one of the most feared teachers at Babyls, Kalego Naberius was himself a student at the school for demons, dealing with a very big problem. For some reason, his schoolmates keep mistaking him for the shadowy figure picking off unruly students one by one—and trying to pay him back for the beatings. Not the type to sit and wait, Kalego and his classmate Balam start searching for the real culprit, only to find themselves in a cat-and-mouse game of demonic proportions…!

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Historié

Hitoshi Iwaaki

Title:(hardcover)Author:Summary: Aſter shocking the world withreturned with a series he'd been aching to tackle since before his professional manga debut. A historical epic set in ancient times, Historié tells the story of Eumenes, a young man with quick wits and a vast destiny to fulfill. In time, he'll become a famed army commander and personal secretary to Alexander the Great. But the road to glory is fraught with danger.

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Interstellar Violin

Title:Author:Summary: Unable to fit in at his new school or bring himself to pick up the violin he's studied for years, Yoshida does his best to simply muddle through life—until the day a curious new girl named Satella simply appears in the middle of music class. No one else, however, seems to notice her arrival, much less find this sudden, unexplained addition to their class roster unusual. Who is this strange new soul, and what does she want? One thing's for sure: aſter making first contact, Yoshida's world will never be the same…

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Manga Lover

Title:Author: Kou FumimuraSummary: Yanai, a successful manga editor, is in Shinjuku to research the lives of youth who hang out around Kabukicho, when a girl suddenly grabs him by the shirt. Misumi lives in a manga cafe, cleans a love hotel for what little ash she has, and spends all her time devouring manga—but now she's started writing it, and wants Yanai to take a look. He's dismissive at first, until he finally reads it and discovers she has real, if unpolished, talent. He offers to be her editor, but gets more than he bargained for when this almost feral girl suddenly takes up residence in his apartment! Her desperation and fixation are at total odds with the professional world he knows, jolting him out of his normal routine and opening his eyes to what manga is really about.

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Title:Author:Summary: Thrilling matches, a memorable ensemble, and the drive to push past limits will have fans of, andcheering for more. As the son of a former star player on Japan's national volleyball team, Gaku Shishiya has spent his volleyball career striving—and failing—to be an ace hi er like his father. The tension between them hits breaking point when a promising player on Gaku's middle school team becomes his father's new mentee, and as payback for the betrayal, Gaku aims to reinvent himself as a hitter's ultimate nemesis: the libero, a defensive specialist. With his high school career just beginning, can Gaku truly rise above the legacy that nearly destroyed him…?

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Blaze of Flesh and Blood

Rekka no Ketsuzoku

Title:Author: HonomiSummary: Physician Roger Baldwin, a member of one of the five great houses, is forced on pain of death to transplant a Philosopher's Stone into a human heart—and aſter 10 failed attempts, he finally succeeds! At the age of 18, the recipient, Mahoro Baldwin, is sent to the Lowen Royal Officers Academy to study magic, and to discover the fate of his adoptive brother and bosom friend Siegfried.

But when he arrives on the Isle of Crimson, he soon realizes he has much more to learn than a few spells. At once intimidated and fascinated by the gorgeous upperclassmen Noah St. Johns, Mahoro is drawn ever deeper into a web of intrigue and attraction that he barely comprehends…

This magic academy drama unfolds in a gothic fantasy kingdom simmering with class conflict and sexual tension…

The epic manga adaptation of the popular light novel begins here!



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Drawn Deep

Ayashi Michizure

Title:Author: Suji HanabusaSummary: Feeling like a fish out of water aſter moving to his mother's sleepy seaside hometown, Yukiya is on his own one day when he hears agonizing moans coming from a secluded cove by the shore. Ignoring locals' warnings about the so-called murderous monster said to haunt the sea, he goes to investigate and finds a beautiful young man in pain. The man, though unable to speak, seems to have the power to transform into all sorts of animals and sizes and quickly shrinks himself into a boy of Yukiya's stature. A sweet relationship soon begins to blossom between the two lonely souls, but little do s Yukiya know, this beautiful creature is hiding dark, hideous secret…

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Osamu Tezuka 's Phoenix Deluxe Edition

Osamu Tezuka

Osamu Tezuka

Manga! Manga!

Too Like the Lightning

Title:Author:Summary: The defining masterpiece of modern manga—the series that “God of Manga”considered his life's work—is finally available in English once again, in a beautiful, cloth-bound hardcover featuring fully restored art and new introductions by translator and author Fredrik L. Schodt () and Hugo finalist Dr.).

Vol. 1 includes the first two stories in publication order—”Dawn” and “Future”—presented in a large size with silkscreen printed and gold foil–stamped covers and including color pages recovered from the original serialization and other material never before presented in any English edition: 670 pages of manga and bonus material.

From the premiere of Astro Boy on television in 1963 to the release of Buddha, Princess Knight , Dororo , Black Jack , and other English editions in the 21st century, Americans have become familiar with the vast breadth of Osamu Tezuka 's stunning career, over which he produced more than 150,000 pages of comics.

Yet the most conspicuous omission from Tezuka's English catalog has long been the series he considered his magnum opus, one he worked on and reworked from the 1950s until his death in 1989: Phoenix . Known as Hi no Tori (“firebird”) in Japanese, this meta-series—inspired by Tezuka's omnivorous appetite for Asian folklore, American science fiction, Russian ballet and animation, and anything he he found fascinating—leaps through extremes of time and space, encompassing exciting action and experimental suspense, stark philosophy and intimate drama.

Tying it all together are the recurring “actors” of Tezuka's “Star System”; themes of mortality, legacy, love, and ego; and the titular bird herself: at times a mythical being living in a volcano, at others a spiritual presence in deep space, always a mystery.

This new Kodansha edition features the acclaimed original translation, commissioned during Tezuka's lifetime by his production company, from Dadakai—a collective consisting of Jared Cook , Shinji Sakamoto, and Frederik L. Schodt , the inaugural inductee of the American Manga Awards Hall of Fame. This translation was previously published by Viz Media from 2002–2008 but is long out of print, and Schodt and Cook themselves have returned to assist in updating it for this edition.

The art draws on a new restoration published in Japan in 2020, intended to replicate the visuals of Phoenix precisely as it would have appeared to Japanese readers experiencing it for the first time in COM, Tezuka's seinen manga magazine, in the 1960s. This edition features recreations of two–, three–, and four-color art treatments that were forgotten for decades, with new lettering from master letterer and font designer Sara Linsley , wrapped in a cloth cover with screenprinted and foil stamped trade dress.



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CLAMP Official Artbook COLOR GOLD 1989–2024

CLAMP

CLAMP

CLAMP

CLAMP

Title:Authors:Summary: The professional debut ofin 1989 withbrought a new energy and style to fantasy manga, and the four-member manga collective would go on to reinvigorate and revolutionize nearly every genre. But what has setapart from other master storytellers is the consistent beauty and creativity in their visual art. In 2024, fans in Japan got a chance to celebrate this aspect ofwith an acclaimed exhibition at the National Art Center in Tokyo.

As part of the meticulous process of curating and restoring CLAMP 's art for the exhibition, two premium art books were produced: SHIRO and KURO. Now, the COLOR series concludes with GOLD, a cloth-wrapped, jacketed hardcover packed in a diecut slipcase. This large-sized, archival-quality artbook includes all the stunning color artwork from SHIRO and KURO—over 250 pages—as well as content exclusive to this edition, including a stunning fold-out illustration from CLAMP 's classic X in the center and a new, 48-page section focused on the collective's masterful black-and-white work. Drawing on not just manga and anime but also a variety of rarities, such as magazine bonuses, a video game, a telephone card, and other official merchandise and communications, CLAMP Official Artbook COLOR GOLD features art from series Including: