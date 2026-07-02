Koei Tecmo's Attack on Titan 3 Game Reveals Winter Release in Gameplay Video

Koei Tecmo America announced in a new trailer for its Attack on Titan 3 game on Wednesday the game will debut this winter. MAPPA will produce the opening sequence, which the game will add in a later update.

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The game will launch for5,Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via. It will feature support for Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, and Spanish with Japanese audio.

Koei Tecmo Games describes the game:

Attack on Titan 3 is the riveting culmination of the action game series, depicting the story of Attack on Titan from its Survey Corps beginnings to its dramatic conclusion. Fans can ready their blades for combat against the Nine Titans for the very first time, while learning more about the characters and lore through brand-new story content.

The new game will depict the entire story of the anime from beginning to end.

Koei Tecmo Games and Omega Force's Attack on Titan 2 game shipped for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in March 2018, and shipped for PS4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan in the same month.

The Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle game launched for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan in July 2019, and then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the West one day after the Japanese release. The game is an expansion of the original Attack on Titan 2 game with characters and missions from the anime's third season.