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Maebashi Witches Emoemories: Blooming Witches Compilation Film Opens in Japan on October 23
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Sunrise is credited for the anime's original work. Junichi Yamamoto (Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You) returns to direct the film at Bandai Namco Filmworks and PROJECT MBW, and Erika Yoshida (Bocchi the Rock!, Tower of God both seasons), who was in charge of series scripts, also returns. Nozomi Tachibana (Kemono Jihen) is again designing the characters based on Yū Inami's original character designs. Yuri Habuka returns to compose the music.
The anime premiered in April 2025, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.
The anime stars:
- Sakura Kasuga as Yuina Akagi
- Hinano Sakikawa as Azu Niisato
- Rena Motomura as Kyoka Kitahara
- Haruka Minami as Choco Mitsumata
- Honami Momose as Mai Kamiizumi
- Tomokazu Sugita as Keroppe
- Yū Serizawa as Eiko Zen
- Nao Tōyama as Rinko Mitsuba
- Akari Kitō as Yua Hosaka
The anime's story, set in Maebashi city in Gunma Prefecture, is about the coming-of-age of five high school girls. First year high school student Yuina Akagi lives an ordinary but unsatisfying everyday life. One day, a mysterious frog named Keroppe scouts her and four other girls to become the "Maebashi Witches." Suddenly, a room closet is connected to a mysterious space that brings the girls to a magical flower shop where they sing, dance, and make other people's wishes come true.
The five main characters collectively known as the Maebashi Witches performed the opening theme song "Sugosugi Maebashi Witches!" (Super Amazing Maebashi Witches!) and the ending theme song "Sorezore no Door" (Each Door).
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.