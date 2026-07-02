Manga Mavericks Licenses Motionless, The Sword of Paros, Hero Company Manga

Manga Mavericks Books announced during its Anime Expo panel on Thrusday that it has licensed the following three manga for release in 2027.

Image courtesy of Manga Mavericks Books © Quick Obake/TWO VIRGINS Co., Ltd.

Motionless

Title:Creator:Release: February 2027 (physical/digital)Summary: Make merriment, myth, and more while

Illustrated by Quick Obake , known in Japan as the mangaka who pioneered "GIF Manga" in which characters move between panels, this collection of short stories perfectly encapsulates all of life's fun little eccentricities.

Simple artwork belies outrageous stories with a motion all their own. From building a ladder to the moon to going on an adventure for tasty ramen, kicking back and getting Motionless has never been more fun.

Manga Mavericks Books will publish the manga in color.

Obake provided the following message for the convention panel:

“It's a pleasure to meet you all. I'm an artist who mainly goes by the name Quick Obake . I can't express how overjoyed I am that my manga is being translated and published in English. This manga is made up of little oddities and emotions I've experienced in my everyday life. I'm euphoric at the thought that this English version will be read by people who have a different worldview and culture from my own! I'm looking forward to hearing everyone's feedback from the publisher. Thank you, and I hope you'll enjoy the manga.”

TWO VIRGINS published the standalone manga in Japan.



Image courtesy of Manga Mavericks Books © Kaoru Kurimoto,Yumiko Igarashi/FAIRBELL

The Sword of Paros

Title:Creators:Release: April 2027 (physical Deluxe Edition/digital eBook)Summary: The legends that speak ofsay that it can bestow either prosperity or ruin on its kingdom...depending on the heart of its wielder.

The kingdom's current princess, the beautiful yet resentful Elminia, laments being treated as a soulless tool simply for being born in a woman's body.

Accompanied by Count Yulias, Elminia rides as far away from the kingdom's politics as possible. One day, Eliminia meets a beautiful young girl named Fiona, and their lives and the kingdom are changed forever.

Manga Mavericks Books will release the manga in a hardcover Deluxe Edition, including color pages that were recently recovered and restored by Yumiko Igarashi , Fairbell , and the Manga Mavericks team.

Igarashi said:

“Hello, everyone. Yumiko Igarashi here. I'm very happy to see one of my manga get an English release. Even to me, The Sword of Paros remains an unforgettable, precious creation. I hope you'll all give it a read and enjoy your trip through my world.”

The manga debuted in 1986, and it had three compiled book volumes.



Image courtesy of Manga Mavericks Books © Kazuhiko Shimamoto, Daitetsu Saito and Big Bang Project. / HERO’S INC.

Title:Creator:Release: June 2027 (physical/digital 2-in-1 omnibus volumes)Summary: At a time where heroism has become no different than any other day at the office, one young man stands for the people...

The year is 20XX, and a global recession has swept through the lands. One company, however, has seemingly remained unaffected by the sinking economy. Namely, Hero Company Inc.! They're an organization that works by night to protect the lives of ordinary civilians...as long as their missions remain within tight profit margins and fit within their strict business guidelines.

Enter Ginga Amano, a passionate rookie who still holds strong to the ideals of heroism despite them being completely at odds with the strict office culture that's come to dominate the field. He dreams of following in his father's footsteps at Hero Company Inc., but can he truly uphold his sense of justice when reality demands that he ignore the people's pleas to make it to his interview on time?

Find out in this exciting chronicle of the adventures and struggles of the Hero Company ! Illustrated by legendary artist Kazuhiko Shimamoto and filled with his unique brand of polished artwork and hot-blooded storytelling!

Manga Mavericks Books will release the manga in 2-in-1 omnibus volumes.

Shimamoto shared the following message at the convention:

“Hello, this is Hero Company author Kazuhiko Shimamoto here, and I'd like to thank you in advance for your interest in my work. Nowadays, there's an abundance of series with heroes as central characters, but this is a unique take where fantasy meets typical Japanese corporate culture that prioritizes profits and efficiency above all else. And yet, despite it all, the protagonist desperately tries to be a superhero! I hope you'll come to love the lighthearted and entertaining exploits and struggles of the heroes in this story.”

Shimamoto launched the manga in Monthly Hero's inaugural issue in 2011.

