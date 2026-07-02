Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 Anime's Trailer Unveils January 2027 Debut

Season to cover Tri-Magicathalon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc

Aniplex presented a new trailer for Mashle: Magic and Muscles - Tri-Magicathalon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc, the third season based on Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga, during its industry panel at Anime Expo on Thursday. The trailer announces the season's January 2027 premiere.

Returning cast members include:

Confirmed returning staff members include director Tomoya Tanaka at A-1 Pictures , scriptwriter and series composition writer Yōsuke Kuroda , and composer Masaru Yokoyama . Chiaki Furuzumi (chief animation director and sub-character designer for Solo Leveling both seasons) is replacing Hisashi Higashijima as the character designer.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in April 2023 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it streamed an English dub. The second season premiered in January 2024 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired and streamed an English dub.

The overall anime project is listed as a "complete" anime adaptation.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service published the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020, and ended in July 2023. Shueisha published the manga's 18th and final compiled book volume, as well as a fanbook, in October 2023. The franchise also includes several novels and two stage play adaptations.

Mashle : Muscle Puzzle , a smartphone puzzle game in the franchise, launched in April 2025.