Monogatari Off & Monster Season Anime's New Episode Debuts in Winter

Aniplex revealed a new visual and the winter 2026 broadcast for the upcoming " Wazamonogatari : Karen Ogre" episode of the MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season anime on Thursday.

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©西尾維新／講談社・アニプレックス・シャフト

Franchise veteran Akiyuki Simbo is again serving as chief director and Midori Yoshizawa is directing the new episode at SHAFT . Fuyashi Tou returns to oversee the series scripts with Simbo, and Akio Watanabe is also back as character designer and chief animation director.

The anime began streaming exclusively on the ABEMA service in Japan in July 2024. The anime's 14th episode streamed in October 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it was released in Japan.

NisiOisin 's novel series began with the two-volume Bakemonogatari story in 2006, and it served as the basis for the first anime adaptation of the novels in 2009. The novel series' "final season" ended with Zoku Owarimonogatari in September 2014, but it featured a teaser for " Monogatari Series, Next Season Tsugimonogatari ." Tsugimonogatari is the latest novel in the series, and it shipped in October 2025.

Four "Off Season" volumes — Orokamonogatari , Wazamonogatari , Nademonogatari , and Musubimonogatari — shipped in October 2015, January 2016, July 2016, and January 2017, respectively. The volumes tell a series of short stories set at different points throughout the series.

The novel series' "Monster Season" launched with the Shinobumonogatari novel in July 2017. Other novels in the season include Yoimonogatari , Amarimonogatari , Ōgimonogatari , and the two-volume Shinomonogatari novel, which shipped in August 2021. The novels tell a continuation of the franchise , taking place in college.

Source: Press release