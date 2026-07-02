Onimusha: Way of the Sword Game Moves Release Date Forward to September 4

Game was previously set to debut on September 25

CAPCOM revealed on the official X/Twitter account for its Onimusha : Way of the Sword game on Thursday it will now release the game three weeks earlier on September 4. The game was previously slated to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Switch on September 25.

We are delighted to bring Onimusha: Way of the Sword to you earlier on September 4, 2026. ⚔️#Onimusha pic.twitter.com/ODdLgVoKLc — Onimusha: Way of the Sword (@OnimushaGame) July 2, 2026

The remastered Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in May 2025. A remaster of Onimusha : Warlords was released in January 2019.

CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements.

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny originally launched for PlayStation 2 in Japan in March 2002, in North America in August 2002, and in Europe in October 2002.

The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM 's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.

An anime based on the franchise debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2023. Shin'ya Sugai directed the anime at Sublimation . Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer , Blade of the Immortal , Crows Zero , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Terraformars ) served as the supervising director.