Patlabor the Case Files Game's 3rd Trailer Highlights 3 Primary Modes

Good Smile Company started streaming the third trailer for it and developer Chime Corporation 's Patlabor the Case Files , a new 3D action game based on the Patlabor franchise , on Wednesday. The new video previews the game's three primary modes: Main Mission, Another Side Mission, and Simulator Mode. The company will showcase the game's latest trailer at the upcoming Anime Expo 2026 this weekend.

Good Smile Company also announced that the game will be available in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean languages, and will be available for international pre-orders.

Image via Steam © Good Smile Company, Chime Corporation

The game will launch this summer for5 and PC via

The game's Steam page describes the story:

Labors. The generic term for robots developed for industrial use. Widely adopted in construction and civil engineering, crimes involving Labors rapidly increased. The Metropolitan Police Department established the Special Vehicle Section 2 Patrol Labor Squadron to counter this threat. Thus the " Patlabor " was born.

The game features multiple missions and side missions from hero and adversary perspectives, with scenes based on the anime. There are over 20 Labors.

The developers credit three members of the franchise 's creative unit Headgear for supervising three elements of the game: Yutaka Izubuchi for mechanics, Kazunori Itō for the script, and Akemi Takada for character animation.

The Patlabor franchise 's original concept of police officers piloting robotic mecha (patrol labors or "Patlabors") was developed by HEADGEAR , a group consisting of director Mamoru Oshii ( Ghost in the Shell , Sky Crawlers ), script writer Kazunori Itō ( .hack , Dirty Pair ), mecha designer Yutaka Izubuchi ( Eureka Seven , Mobile Suit Gundam franchise ), character designer Akemi Takada ( Kimagure Orange Road , Urusei Yatsura , Fancy Lala ), and manga creator Masami Yuuki ( Birdy the Mighty ). The franchise spawned two original video anime, a television anime series, and three anime films. The last anime film, Patlabor WXIII , opened in theaters in Japan in 2002.

Maiden Japan has licensed the Patlabor OVA series, Patlabor the Mobile Police: The New Files OVA , Patlabor: The Movie , Patlabor 2: The Movie , and Patlabor WXIII .

The franchise 's new Patlabor EZY anime project will consist of eight episodes, and will debut theatrically as three films on May 15, August 14, and in March 2027. "File 1" and "File 2," debuting on May 15 and August 14, will consist of the anime's first six episodes, and will be in an omnibus format with stand-alone stories. "File 3," debuting in March 2027, will contain the last two episodes, and will tell a two-part story.

Source: Press release