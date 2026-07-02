Persona 4 Revival Game Introduces Characters in New Trailer

Atlus revealed a trailer for Persona 4 Revival , a remake of its original 2008 role-playing game, on Tuesday introducing the characters. The remake will feature a new English voice cast.

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The game will launch for5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC with Xbox Game Pass, and PC viaon February 18, 2027. The game is available for pre-order now.

The original Persona 4 launched for PlayStation 2 in 2008. The game received a port for PlayStation Vita in 2011 under the title Persona 4 Golden . The franchise inspired several spin-off games, including Persona 4 Arena and its sequel Persona 4 Arena Ultimax , and Persona 4: Dancing All Night .

Persona 3 Reload , the remake of Atlus ' Persona 3 RPG, launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam in February 2024. The game was also available for Xbox Game Pass at launch. The game launched for Nintendo Switch 2 in October.

Persona 5 shipped for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G.

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe in March 2020. The game got a Nintendo Switch release in October 2022.