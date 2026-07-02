Sekai Project to Release Jewelry Hearts Academia Visual Novel in West

Sekai Project announced during its Anime Expo panel on Thursday that it will release Cabbage Soft's Jewelry Hearts Academia visual novel in the West in 2026. The company also revealed a demo for feng 's Akaneiro ni Somaru Saka game, which it had announced the release for in 2021 when it acquired feng 's entire library. Finally, Sekai Project announced a new merchandising collaboration with Japanese visual novel developer, Frontwing , which commemorates the 15th anniversary of the Grisaia series that Sekai Project helped crowdfund on Kickstarter in 2018. Merchandise will feature artwork of characters from the original Grisaia trilogy. Below is the opening movie for Jewelry Hearts Academia :

The company describes Jewelry Hearts Academia :

Phrygia Royal Jewelry Academia This is an academy where they do research into mysterious jewels known as "gems". Our hero, Soma Jace, is an agent that tries to infiltrate Class Diamond in order to search for the Philosopher's Stone, said to be hidden somewhere in the academy.

However... the class that he ends up assigned to is the strange, newly established class, Class Pegasus. - Soma, the foreign spy who is hiding his identity. - Berka, the woman who cares for nothing but swordsmanship. - Veo, the aloof delinquent who refuses to hang out with anyone. - Mare, a therian that happens to be a genius of unusual rarity. - Markus, the prince with the absolute worst grades and worst attitude. - Arianna, the conscience of the class and the only one that's at all put together. Class Pegasus is a collection of six young men and women with wildly differing goals and nationalities. As they continue to butt heads with each other, they will end up facing off with a danger that threatens the entire world.

Stone-Eating The mysterious disaster that befell the entire Nova Continent, where everything was petrified. Will the students stand on the frontlines as they are drawn into a war with Medusa, the organization behind it all...? "Here we go, everyone! Let's give it everything we've got and show them what we're made of!" Will Soma be able to accomplish his mission? And will he be able to triumph over the threat of the entire continent being turned to stone? A heroic record of wills and bonds taking off into the world are now shining brightly here.