Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi Anime's Trailer Unveils August 5 Debut

The "First Look | Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi " panel at Anime Expo presented a new trailer for Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi , the limited anime series spinoff from the Star Wars: Visions project, on Thursday. The trailer announces the series' August 5 premiere on Disney+ and Hulu . (The panel also premiered the series' first episode in Japanese with English subtitles.)

English-subtitled version



English-dubbed version



Star Wars: Visions

Star Wars: Visions Presents

TheCelebration Japan 2025 event announced that theanthology is expanding with, an opportunity to tell its animated stories in a longer narrative. "The Ninth Jedi" short is the first story to be expanded this way.

Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East ) returns from the previous "The Ninth Jedi" short in the first Star Wars: Visions volume, but as the supervising director and series script supervisor on the new series. Shunsuke Tada ( Kuroko's Basketball , STARMYU , Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Collision film) is directing the new series. Hitoshi Itō ( Star Wars: Visions , Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is producing, and the executive producers are Lucasfilm 's Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes .

Image via Star Wars franchise's website © Lucasfilm Ltd.

Star Wars: Visions

Disney+

The first volume ofdebuted onin September 2021. Studios such as, andproduced the shorts.

Volume 2 of the Star Wars: Visions project debuted on Disney+ on May 4, 2023 ( Star Wars Day). Unlike the first anthology, which consisted of nine shorts from Japanese creators and anime studios, the second volume features nine shorts from animation studios from around the world, including Japan, India, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, South Africa, South Korea, and the United States.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 debuted on Disney+ on October 29. The latest anthology continued the storylines of three shorts from the first volume: "The Duel," "Village Bride," and "The Ninth Jedi." Separate from the limited anime series, "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope" short tells the story of a war that has been going on since before the first short's character Kara was born.