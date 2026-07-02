The Apothecary Diaries Anime Film's Trailer Reveals Title, Cast, December 11 Opening

The official website for the anime based on Natsu Hyūga and Touko Shino 's The Apothecary Diaries ( Kusuriya no Hitorigoto ) light novel series began streaming on Friday a trailer for the upcoming film. The video reveals the title Kusuriya no Hitorigoto : Bо̄hi no Hihо̄ ( The Apothecary Diaries : The Deceased Empress' Treasure), cast, and December 11 opening:

Image via The Apothecary Diaries anime's website © 日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会

Mariya Ise joins the cast as Mu Qing (English romanization not confirmed).

Image via The Apothecary Diaries anime's website © 日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会

The movie stars returning leads Aoi Yūki as Maomao (pictured below on left) and Takeo Ōtsuka as Jinshi (pictured below on right).

Image via The Apothecary Diaries anime's website © 日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会

The story follows Maomao and Jinshi as they travel to the hometown of a concubine who died five years ago in the imperial harem, to return her remains to her homeland. There, they encounter pirates, hidden treasures, the secret of the Empress' remains, and a mysterious boy who holds the key to the story.

The film will feature a brand-new story by the original novel series' author Natsu Hyūga .

A third television anime season will premiere in October 2026 for its first cours (quarter of a year), and its second cours will premiere in April 2027.

The anime's first season premiered in October 2023 with the first three episodes, and aired for two cours (quarters of a year). Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and is also streaming an English dub.

The second anime season premiered in January 2025 on Nippon TV 's FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT programming block, and aired for two consecutive cours . Crunchyroll is streaming the second season, and it is also streaming an English dub .

J-Novel Club publishes the novel series digitally, and it describes the story:

In the East is a land ruled by an emperor, whose consorts and serving women live in a sprawling complex known as the hougong, the rear palace. Maomao, an unassuming girl raised in an unassuming town by her apothecary father, never imagined the rear palace would have anything to do with her—until she was kidnapped and sold into service there. Though she looks ordinary, Maomao has a quick wit, a sharp mind, and an extensive knowledge of medicine. That's her secret, until she encounters a resident of the palace at least as perceptive as she is: the head eunuch, Jinshi. He sees through Maomao's façade and makes her a lady-in-waiting to none other than the Emperor's favorite consort... so she can taste the lady's food for poison!

Hyūga began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2011. Shufunotomo began publishing the novels in print volume with illustrations by Shino in August 2014. Nekokurage launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in May 2017. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga adaptation in English. The company is also publishing the novels in print.

Sources: The Apothecary Diaries anime's website, Comic Natalie





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