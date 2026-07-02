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The Ramparts of Ice Anime Gets 2nd Season in October
posted on by Egan Loo
The 14th episode from the television anime of Kōcha Agasawa's The Ramparts of Ice (Koori no Jyōheki or Ice Castle Wall) manga ended on Friday with an announcement that the second season will premiere on October 1.
The new season will again air on Thursdays at 11:56 p.m. (10:56 a.m. EDT) on TBS and 27 affiliated channels.The manga centers on Koyuki Hikawa, an aloof high school student who has a hard time getting close to others, and who builds a wall between herself and other people. Although she spends her time alone at school, for some reason Minato Amemiya keeps getting closer to her. The frustrating story of youth follows the lives of four somewhat complicated individuals: Koyuki and Minato, plus the popular girl Miki and the laid-back boy Yōta.
The cast includes:
- Anna Nagase as Koyuki Hikawa
- Fūka Izumi as Miki Azumi
- Shōya Chiba as Minato Amamiya
- Satoshi Inomata as Yota Hino
- Chiaki Kobayashi as Tsubasa Igarashi
- Sakura Shinfuku as Tsukiko Shimojima
- Akari Kitō as Momoka Kuriki
- Kakeru Hatano as Yūki Azumi
- Natsumi Kawaida as Akine Atagawa
Mankyū (Pui Pui Molcar the Movie: MOLMAX, Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner, The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors) is directing the anime at Studio KAI. Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms) is in charge of the series scripts. Miki Ogino (Osana Najimi no Carbou) is designing the characters. Kanade Sakuma and Natsumi Tabuchi are composing the music.
Additional staff members include:
- Assistant Director: Teru Ishii
- Sub-Character Design: Eriko Itō
- Prop Design: Yūji Hamada
- Costume Design: Kotono, Yū Fueki
- Art Director, Background Art: Shin Maeda
- Color Key Artist: Haruko Nobori
- 3D CG Director: Naoya Sakayori
- Compositing Director of Photography: Mika Watanabe
- Editing: Masato Yoshitake
- Background Music Production: Nichion
- Sound Director: Kōhei Yoshida
- Original Work Collaboration: Margaret Editorial Department
- Chief Animation Producer: Hirokazu Shiba
- Animation Producer: Taiki Itō
The first season premiered on TBS and 27 affiliated channels on April 2 at 11:56 p.m. (9:56 p.m. EST) in Japan. The season then debuted globally on Netflix on April 2, and it is also streaming on other services in Japan.
Agasawa (You and I Are Polar Opposites) originally serialized the manga as a webtoon on the LINE Manga app from January 2020 to April 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 14th and final compiled volume (reorganized for volume format) in February 2025.
The manga ranked at #15 for male readers in the 2024 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in December 2023, and also was nominated for the 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2023. The manga placed second in May 2024 in the "Vertical Scroll Comic" section of the second Rakuten Kobo E-book Awards. Additionally, the manga ranked #2 on AnimeJapan's sixth "Most Wanted Anime Adaptation" poll in 2023.
Sources: The Ramparts of Ice anime's website, Comic Natalie