Tougen Anki: Nikko Kegon Falls Arc Anime Reveals Cast Members for Oni Brigade

The staff of the Tougen Anki: Nikko Kegon Falls Arc television anime based on Yura Urushibara 's Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise manga revealed a new visual and cast members for the anime on Thursday. All the new cast members play characters from the Oni Brigade.

Image courtesy of REMOW © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Gakuto Kajiwara as Hayate Todoroki, the general of the Oni Brigade, an Oni group unaffiliated with the Oni Agency, who are all hellbent on totally exterminating the Momotaro. Like Shiki, he is a “Child of Kishin,” and is incredibly charismatic.

Image courtesy of REMOW © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Kentarō Kumagai as Uri Torikai, a member of the Oni Brigade. Ever the serious type, Uri supports his scatterbrained general, often finding himself at the mercy of the other eccentrics he works with. His most distinctive feature is the pair of black lines under his left eye.

Image courtesy of REMOW © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Ryūho Nagaoka as Shinichi Fuwa, member of the Oni Brigade. He speaks using Kansai dialect and is set on what he considers the ideal woman―the thicker, the better.

Image courtesy of REMOW © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Tomohiro Ōno as Misaki Kakoi, a member of the Oni Brigade. He often works with Fuwa and he openly proclaims his preference for older, married women.

Image courtesy of REMOW © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Shintarō Ōhata as Gou Todomeki, a member of the Oni Brigade. Though blind, he has a special skill that allows him to understand a person's character simply by touching their face.

Image courtesy of REMOW © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Yuki Sakakihara as Kyoutarou Otohara, member of the Oni Brigade. He may not seem to take things seriously, but he's actually the calm, cool, and collected tactician of the Oni Brigade.

Image courtesy of REMOW © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Wataru Hatano as Akari Hirunuma, the oldest member of the Oni Brigade, he is the gentle type and speaks formally to everyone.

Image courtesy of REMOW © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Hitomi Ueda as Miyo Umitsuki, the lone female member of the Oni Brigade. A misandrist to her core, she'll give any man who looks at her wrong a tongue lashing for the ages.

Image courtesy of REMOW © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

The anime will debut in October 2026. Previously announced new cast members for the anime include Nobuhiko Okamoto as Hagure Nekosaki and Kent Itō as Yu Innami.

Image courtesy of REMOW © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Theanime debuted in July 2025. The "Nerima Arc" began in October 2025.

The anime streams outside Japan on the following platforms: Crunchyroll , Netflix , Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus , Anime Onegai , Bandplay , ADN , ANIME GENERATION , Anime Key, iQIYI international, bilibili (Bstation), Laftel, Bahamut, My-Video , 中華電信MOD, HamiVideo, KKTV, friDay, LINE TV, ANIWON, ANIBOX , TVING, WAVVE, LAFTEL, WATCHA PLAY, KT genieTV, SK BTV , and LG U+TV.

On Prime Video, the series is available worldwide except in Japan and Mainland China, and on Netflix the series is available worldwide outside of Japan. Crunchyroll is also releasing an English dub for the series.

The anime also has a mini companion anime titled Onimomomomo . The staff released the episodes weekly alongside the main episodes.

Ato Nonaka is directing the anime at Studio Hibari . Hiroyuki Hashimoto is the assistant director. Yukie Sugawara ( The Idolm@ster SideM , No Guns Life , The Unwanted Undead Adventurer ) is writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Ryoko Amisaki ( Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World ) is designing the characters. Hiroyuki Becchaku is the art designer, while Scott MacDonald is directing the art. Saki Tada is the color key artist. Naoki Serizawa is the compositing director of photography. Ryota Fukushima is directing the CG. Yumika Okazaki is editing. Satoki Iida is directing the sound, and Kohta Yamamoto is composing the music. Pony Canyon is credited for the music production.

Urushibara launched the manga in Akita Publishing 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in June 2020. The 29th compiled book volume shipped on April 8. Yen Press began publishing the manga in English in September 2024. It shipped the fifth volume on May 26.

The manga previously inspired a stage play that ran Tokyo and Osaka in February 2024, and a sequel stage play ran in January 2025.

Source: Press release