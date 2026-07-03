Aksys Games to Release Another Eden Begins, Bounty Sisters, Illusion of Itehari -trail-, Olympia Soirée -Catharsis-, More Games

Also: Cthulhu Mythos Adventures, Undergrounded, Over Requiemz, Tristia: Chronicles

Aksys Games announced new upcoming game releases at its panel at Anime Expo on Friday.

The announced titles include:

Title: Another Eden Begins

Release Date: 2027 (physical version only)

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, Switch 2

Developer: Wright Flyer Studios

Summary: Embark on an epic adventure beyond time and space in a new time-traveling RPG from the mind of Masato Kato. Journey through multiple eras, past, present, and future, in a richly woven tale featuring a fully voiced main story and unforgettable music from Yasunori Mitsuda and Procyon Studios. Complete the main story and take your powered-up characters through New Game+ where you'll find over 10 different endings that unfold based on your actions!

The game will debut digitally for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC via Steam on September 17.





Title: Bounty Sisters

Release Date: Fall 2026 (physical and digital)

Consoles: Switch

Developer: PIXEL Co., Ltd.

Summary: A brand new vertically scrolling shoot 'em up takes off with Bounty Sisters! Welcome aboard this slapstick adventure that pits three bounty-hunting sisters against a band of villains!





Title: Cthulhu Mythos Adventures

Release Date: Holiday 2026 (physical and digital)

Consoles: Switch, additional platforms to be determined

Developer: Gotcha Gotcha Games

Summary: A two-in-one game collection, immerse yourself in the captivating world of the Cthulhu Mythos with this 2D visual novel game featuring a thrilling TRPG-based experience where dice rolls will decide your fate! Do your best to escape the abandoned hospital in Lunatic Whispers! Break the curse that's been put on you by a mysterious entity in The Isle Of Ubohoth!





Title: Illusion of Itehari -trail-

Release Date: Spring 2027 (physical and digital)

Consoles: Switch

Developer: Broccoli, TIS Creation

Summary: The walled garden in the sky that has withstood centuries of isolation. Now, a new dawn breaks on this utopia of falsehoods, and with it the next chapter of the dramatic love adventure! Illusion of Itehari -trail- is the sequel to Illusion of Itehari, featuring characters old and new brought to life with Live2D ® in the familiar visual novel format. With the After Story picking up after the True Ending from the first game, and a collection of short stories, Illusion of Itehari -trail- delivers a rich narrative experience distinctive of a sequel. Itehari faces tides of turbulent change…and her people must find their own answers while the line between right and wrong is blurrier than ever before.





Title: Olympia Soirée -Catharsis-

Release Date: Spring 2027 (physical and digital)

Consoles: Switch

Developer: Idea Factory

Summary: A new romantic fantasy unfolds as a sequel to "Olympia Soirée." Two and a half years after the rainbow rainfall, under the rays of the true sun, the island has begun to change thanks to the younger generation, led by Akaza. As only daughters are born to the precious White, Olympia's wedding ceremony has been long anticipated. She, too, is sure she will be united with her soulmate. One day, an Outsider washes ashore on Tennyo Island—a man bearing the hair color of the White. Why has the ocean brought this man? And what does his existence mean for the island? And so, the seeds begin to sprout.





Title: Undergrounded

Release Date: Fall 2026 (physical version only)

Consoles: Switch

Developer: Game Studio Inc, room6

Summary: A puzzle adventure game that takes you through nostalgic landscapes of America's past. Help a young man look for his ring as he ventures through an underground maze right below the streets of Manhattan using his mysterious power of... retro games.





Image courtesy of Aksys Games ©IDEA FACTORY/KOGADO STUDIO.

Title: Over Requiemz

Release Date: August 20 (physical and digital)

Consoles: Switch

Developer: Idea Factory , Kogado Studio

Summary: You have wandered into Oz, a faraway kingdom ruled by four witches and the king, after being caught up in a terrifying tornado. But you are not welcome. Sentenced to death upon arrival, you are ordered to investigate mysterious ruins along with four murderers on death row and a secretive supervisor of the condemned. Your only choice is to escape the death sentence and discover a way home. In a dark reimagining of the classic tale, high school student Yuhiru is swept up in a mysterious tornado and finds herself lost in Oz. There, she is unjustly sentenced to death and ordered to travel with four convicts on death row and their supervisor. Their goal? Mysterious ruins that look like home, only dilapidated and infested with monsters. At the mercy of her fellow travelers, Yuhiru will face many hard decisions along the way. But there's one thing she must bear in mind: No one is lost forever, no matter how far they've strayed.





Image courtesy of Aksys Games ©2023 KOGADO STUDIO,INC.

Title: Tristia: Chronicles

Release Date: September 17 (physical and digital)

Consoles: Switch

Developer: Kogado Studio

Summary: An upcoming bundle for the Nintendo Switch that combines two popular invention shop simulation games by Kogado Studio: T ristia: Legacy and Tristia: Restore . The collection follows the adventures of genius young inventor Nanoca Flanka as she works to revitalize the floundering marine city of Tristia.





Source: Press release