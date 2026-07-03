AnimEigo Reveals BDs for Sakon The Ventriloquist, Moshidora, AD Police Files, 2 More Titles

AnimEigo announced during its Anime Expo panel on Friday that it has licensed the following titles:

AnimEigo will offer the 26-episode Sakon the Ventriloquist (also known as Puppet Master Sakon ) series based on the manga by Takeshi Obata ( Death Note , Hikaru no Go ) and Sharaku Marou — for the first time in English — on standard-definition Blu-ray Disc in November. The manga originally ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1995 to 1996.

Image courtesy of AnimEigo © Sharakumaro, Takeshi Obata/Shueisha, Victor Entertainment, TMS

AnimEigo will release, for the first time in English, Production I.G 's 10-episode anime of Natsumi Iwasaki 's Moshi Kōkō Yakyū no Joshi Manager ga Drucker no "Management" o Yondara (What If a Female Manager of a High School Baseball Team Read Drucker's "Management"?, also known as Moshidora or Drucker in the Dugout! ) business novel on Blu-ray Disc in December. A manga adaptation launched in Shueisha 's Super Jump magazine in 2010, and the novel also inspired a live-action film.

Image courtesy of AnimEigo © Natsumi Iwasaki, Diamond/NHK, NEP, IG

AnimEigo will release a 4K remaster of the three-episode original video anime ( OVA ) AD Police Files as one of the company's first UHD Blu-ray Discs in January. The release will include both the American and British dubs with a new interview with singer Lou Bonnevie . AD Police began as a prequel spinoff of the science-fiction OVA series Bubblegum Crisis . The company previously released the series on videotape and DVD. WWWave Corporation 's anime streaming platform OceanVeil is also streaming AnimEigo 's previous release of the series.

Image courtesy of AnimEigo © AIC

AnimEigo will release the 12-episode anime of Natsume Ono 's House of Five Leaves manga, for the first time on HD on home video, on Blu-ray Disc in early 2027. The anime premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in April 2010. Funimation streamed the series as it aired. NIS America released the series on DVD in a premium edition in 2012 and in a standard edition in 2013. NIS America 's license for the series expired in 2017.

Image courtesy of AnimEigo © Natsume Ono/Shogakukan, Sarai-ya Goyou Committee

AnimEigo will release the 35-episode anime of Baby & I ( Akachan to Boku , also known as Baby and Me ) manga for the first time in English, on standard-definition Blu-ray Disc in 2027. The series inspired a live-action television series in Japan in 2003 and a Korean live-action film. RetroCruch added the series to its streaming service in 2022.

Update: AnimEigo said Baby & I is the tentative title for its release, and added that it is looking into using the Baby and Me title.





© Marimo Ragawa/Hakusensha, Pierrot





Source: Email correspondence