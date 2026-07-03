BluPetal Reveals 2 Licenses, Gush Comics English Marketing, Digital Platform Launch

Image via BluPetal's X/Twitter account © BluPetal

English manga publisher BluPetal announced at its panel at Anime Expo on Thursday that it has licensed Masashi Kumamoto's Last Heaven manga, and Raika Suzumi 's The Black World is Dyed in White Chalk manga. Both titles will release in both print and digitally in early 2027.

BluPetal also announced that it will lead Japanese publisher Kaiohsha 's English-language marketing and fan engagement efforts as part of a new marketing services deal it signed with Kaiohsha . BluPetal will launch social media channels and a newsletter for Kaiohsha 's Gush Comics boys' love manga imprint. Kaiohsha 's first English-language release of a Gush Comics title is the earlier announced Kumamoto title Last Heaven .

Finally, BluPetal also announced that it will launch a subscription platform at the " BluPetal .net" website. BluPetal did not reveal when the platform will launch, but the site is taking early signups. The service will be aimed at fans of BL , GL/yuri, shoujo , and josei genres.

BluPetal describes Kumamoto's Last Heaven manga:

Akira is the son and heir of a yakuza family, living under the protection of two former assassins his late father employed. When a threat from within forces him into danger, the charged dynamic between Akira and his guardians turns into something far more complicated. A tense, darkly romantic Boys' Love thriller from the & Emo imprint.

Kaiohsha released the manga in May 2025.

BluPetal describes Suzumi's The Black World is Dyed in White Chalk ( Kuro no Sekai wa Hakuboku ni Somaru ) manga:

After a facial scar leaves her shunned and withdrawn, Mishiro's only comfort is painting. Everything changes when she meets Kuroe, an upperclassman with her own quiet sorrows, and the two begin to find their way toward each other through the art of blackboard murals. A tender Girls' Love story about trauma, creativity, and the bonds that bring us back to life, from the orSiS imprint.

Suzumi launched the manga on Line Manga and ebook Japan on February 11 earlier this year. Bunkasha will release the manga's first compiled book volume on July 16.

BluPetal launched last year, and publishes works with a target audience of women, including BL ( boys-love ), shōjo , yuri, Jōsei , TL (teens' love), and gay comic works. The company is comprised of former employees from Crunchyroll , Seven Seas , Viz, Anime Trending, the OG Yaoi Crate, Kodansha , Activision , Roku , Panasonic , Media Do , and other companies.

Source: Press release