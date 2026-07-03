Crunchyroll to Stream Fate Rewinder, Overgeared, The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All, More Anime

Crunchyroll announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Friday that it will stream the following anime. The company also unveiled English-subtitled trailers:

Fate Rewinder

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 5

Crunchyroll also revealed that Nirvana's song "Breed" will serve as the opening theme.

The company will also stream Dengeki Daisy and Aoashi Season 2, but the screened trailers are currently unavailable.

Additionally, Crunchyroll 's panel revealed additional staff members for the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends anime series, including Satoshi Maejima and Gen Urobuchi writing the script (Urobuchi was previously also announced for story composition), and Takashi Okazaki as the character designer. HAYATE Inc. is overseeing production.

Finally, the company also announced the Here U Are anime and the Solo Leveling : Beyond the System anime film.