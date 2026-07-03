Danganronpa 2x2 Game Reveals ‘Slayhem’ Title for New Scenario, Delay to Early 2027

New alternate “Slayhem” scenario to be about 35 hours long

Image via Danganronpa 2x2 game’s website © Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

Danganronpa 2x2

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair

revealed during itspanel on Friday that, a version of itsgame that includes the original title as well as a new alternate scenario, has been delayed to early 2027. The company also revealed that the new scenario is titled “Slayhem” mode and will be about 35 hours long, five hours longer with 20% more content than the original game.

The panel showed footage of the upgraded backgrounds, overworld map, and character sprites.

Danganronpa 2x2 will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game was originally scheduled for 2026.

The release features a new alternate story featuring different victims and culprits from the original game, all stemming from a certain incident. Spike Chunsoft stated that the new story's content size is "on par" with the original. The original version of the game also receives new visuals and improved production value with the release.

The Danganronpa 2x2 Psycho Tropical Vacation Package includes am RSVLTS Reversible Psycho Tropical Hat, Kidrobot 3" Psycho Tropical Monokuma and Monomi Figures, a soundtrack, and a clamshell-style outer box.

The company announced last November that Kinuta Ōshiro will voice Monomi in place of late voice actress Takako Sasuga , and also announced last October that Wasabi Mizuta will voice Monokuma in place of late voice actress TARAKO .

Spike Chunsoft describes the original game:

Jabberwock Island – once a popular tourist destination, this now uninhabited island remains oddly pristine. You and your classmates at the elite Hope's Peak Academy have been brought to this island by your super-cute teacher for a “lovey-dovey, heart-throbbing school trip.” Everyone seems to be having fun in the sun…until Monokuma returns to restart his murderous game! Trapped on this island of mutual killing, your only hope of escape rests in solving the island's mysteries. But be warned—sometimes the truth can be its own despair…

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair originally launched in July 2012 for PlayStation Portable in Japan. The game launched for PlayStation Vita in Japan in October 2013 and in the West in September 2014. The game has received multiple ports since.

The Danganronpa Decadence game collection, which includes Danganronpa : Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition , Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair , Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony , and the Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp bonus board game, shipped as a physical exclusive on Switch in North America and Europe in December 2021. The collection launched in Japan under the title Danganronpa Trilogy Pack + Happy Danganronpa S: Chōkōkōkyū no Nangoku Saikoro Kasshuku in November 2021. The games are also available separately digitally on Switch.

The franchise also includes a manga series, three television anime series, an anime special, and an original video anime ( OVA ) project.

The characters in Danganronpa 2 also star in the 2016 anime Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Despair Arc .