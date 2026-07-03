Dark Horse Manga Licenses The Sky is but One Roof of the World, H.P. Lovecraft's The Haunter of the Dark Manga

Dark Horse Manga announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Friday it has licensed the following manga for release in spring 2027. All the works are available for pre-order now.





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Gantz Deluxe Edition

Volume 1 (collects volumes 1-3)April 6, 2027Former Tokyo schoolmates Kei and Masaru are killed by a speeding train, but a split second later they're alive, trapped in a room with other reanimated strangers and an ominous black sphere that gives them high-tech weapons, suits . . . and orders. Thrust into a violent game to hunt bizarre alien monstrosities, the team soon discover that the stakes are deadly serious and the dead can still die!

About Deluxe Edition: This oversized deluxe hardcover edition features a sleek faux leather cover burnished with the iconic battle suit with silver foil, matte black sprayed edges, and includes a ribbon bookmark.





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Deva Zan (Second Edition)

March 2, 2027In Japanese Buddhism, twelve generals—the Juni Jinsho—stood guard over the cosmos at the points of the zodiac. But now they have vanished, and nothing stands between us and the forces of darkness, except Deva Zan, a samurai without a memory. To restore order to existence, he must marshal not only his own fighting skill, but find companions that can cross the boundaries of time and space—to join him in a battle that will stretch from the fields of ancient Japan, to the streets of modern New York City—and to dimensions beyond human comprehension!

About Second Edition: Featuring new cover art, the second edition of Deva Zan gives long-time fans and new readers another chance to experience Yoshitaka Amano 's legendary story and the more than 200 paintings that he created to accompany it! Translated and lettered by Dark Horse editorial overseen by Michael Gombos .

Image courtesy of Dark Horse Manga

April 6, 2027Okunotorishima International Airport has everything for the traveler: a bar, a restaurant, a duty-free store. It even has a special runway that was once built for the Space Shuttle! In fact, the only thing it doesn't have much of is actual travelers, as it's located on a tiny, remote southern island of Japan. That makes it the perfect gig for Okunotorishima's chief—the aviation industry's greatest slacker, Cerezo Shitodoha.

Her love life keeps crashing, and her family relationships are stuck in a holding pattern…so what to do but turn her high-pressure job into a low-pressure one in this tropical paradise, tanning on the runway, chilling at the bar and grill, and teasing the airport's just-as underworked immigration officer. But don't mistake her laziness for incompetence—even if it's an emergency landing of a jumbo jet, rest assured Cerezo will guide your flight safely, wearing flip-flops and bikini bottoms!



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H.P. Lovecraft

The Haunter of the Dark

April 27, 2027The final work written bybefore his death in 1937,is also a fascinating example of how Lovecraft developed the Cthulhu Mythos, now lovingly adapted by Tanabe alongside other award-winning Lovecraft stories. Translated by

Robert Blake is dead—killed by lightning through an oddly unbroken window, the features of his half-burned face set in a cadaveric spasm. Surely his final look was not one of real fear…after all, he was a writer and artist of imagined horrors and weird fiction. It must have been that imagination too that led young Blake to explore an abandoned church in Providence, its steeple shunned even by the birds—that caused him to write his wild ravings in his diary, of the former Starry Wisdom cult that once worshipped there, of their relic the Shining Trapezohedron, of Azathoth, the blind idiot god who sprawls at the center of all chaos.

Source: E-mail correspondence