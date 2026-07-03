Dengeki Daisy Anime Reveals Main Cast in New Video

The staff of the television anime of Kyousuke Motomi 's Dengeki Daisy shōjo manga revealed a teaser promotional video and the two main cast members on Saturday. The teaser video was first revealed at Anime Expo on Friday.

The anime stars Yoshino Aoyama as Teru Kurebayashi and Taku Yashiro as Tasuku Kurosaki.

The anime will premiere in 2027, andwill stream the anime.

Sōta Ueno ( Days With My Stepsister , SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Sawako Hirabayashi ( Wolf Girl & Black Prince , Delicious Party♡Precure , I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ayaka Murakami ( Days With My Stepsister ) is designing the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama composing the music.

Viz Media 's Shojo Beat imprint published the manga in English and describes the story:

After orphan Teru Kurebayashi loses her beloved older brother, she finds solace in the messages she exchanges with DAISY, an enigmatic figure who can only be reached through the cell phone her brother left her. Meanwhile, mysterious Tasuku Kurosaki always seems to be around whenever Teru needs help… Could DAISY be a lot closer than Teru thinks?

Motomi ( Queen's Quality , QQ Sweeper , Beast Master ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Betsucomi magazine in 2007, and ended it in 2013. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in February 2014.