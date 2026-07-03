Fate Rewinder Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, April 2027 Debut

The official website for Unmei no Makimodo Shi - Fate Rewinder , the television anime adaptation of Fūta Kimura 's Unmei no Makimodo Shi - All Great Achievements Require Time manga, unveiled the anime's teaser trailer and visual on Saturday. The trailer reveals the anime's cast, staff, and April 2027 debut on TV Asahi 's "ImAnimation" programming block. Crunchyroll also announced at Anime Expo on Friday that it will stream the anime.

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The cast includes:

Shō Komura as Chrono

Kōki Uchiyama as Shirai

Kōhei Amasaki as Akaba

Reina Ueda as Lemon

As previously announced, Rie Matsumoto ( Blood Blockade Battlefront , Heartcatch Precure! Hana no Miyako de Fashion Show…Desu ka!? film, Kyousougiga ) is directing the anime at Bones Film . Kimiko Ueno ( Delicious in Dungeon , ZENSHU. , MARRIAGETOXIN ) is in charge of series composition. Satoshi Murai is composing the music. Story Inc. is credited for production.

Shogakukan

Shogakukan

Kimura launched the manga in'smagazine in January 2022. The manga was nominated in the 69thManga Awards in 2023.published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on April 28. licensed ​​​ the manga and will release the first volume in October.

The manga's story centers on Chrono, a boy whose right eye is imbued with the "Rewinder," a power to rewind time. He belongs to a special time police unit that thwarts dark destinies by going back in time and changing history. The story puts Chrono on various types of missions, including romance, sports, and defeating terrorist attacks.

The manga also inspired a net anime adaptation that debuted on YouTube in spring 2022.

Sources: Unmei no Makimodo Shi - Fate Rewinder anime's website, Comic Natalie

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