Here U Are Webtoon Gets Anime Adaptation

Crunchyroll announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Friday that D JUN's Here U Are webtoon is getting an anime adaptation. The service will stream the anime in the future. The company unveiled an English-subtitled trailer and visual:

Image via Crunchyroll © Here U Are Animation Project

Crunchyroll describes the series:

Yang Yu is a university upperclassman who's loved by everyone, and Huan Li is a quiet, antisocial new student. The two of them get off on the wrong foot, but despite clashing and repelling one another at times, they are still drawn to each other.

The anime stars Yūki Inoue as Yang Yu and Ryōta Suzuki as Huan Li.

Tomoe Makino ( Aharen-san wa Hakarenai ) will direct the anime at Rouseact . Aiki Kawamura is handling the series composition. Asami Hayakawa is designing the characters. Shinya Kiyozuka is composing the music.

The webtoon originally debuted in 2017, and it ended in 2020. Aloha Comics releases the series in English.