Ize Press Licenses Legroom, Philomel the Fake, Footsteps in the Snow for January 2027 Print Release

Full-color paperback editions will be available at bookstores, comic shops, online retailers beginning in January 2027

Ize Press announced at its Anime Expo industry panel on Friday that it has licensed three more Korean webtoons for English print publication: Legroom, Philomel the Fake, and Footsteps in the Snow. All three titles are scheduled to debut in January 2027.

Image courtesy of Ize Press

Legroom, created by Dacto, is a standalone psychological mystery BL series originally serialized on Lezhin. Set during a zombie apocalypse, the story follows Gitae Song, who awakens with no memory, one leg missing, and imprisoned by a mysterious man named Jihun Cha. As fragments of his memory return, Gitae must uncover the truth behind his captivity while navigating his captor's unsettling affection.

Image courtesy of Ize Press

Philomel the Fake, illustrated by LOGO and based on the original story by oaen, follows a princess who discovers a novel portraying her as a fake destined for a tragic end. As the story's events begin unfolding in real life, she attempts to rewrite her fate while uncovering secrets about her family. The ongoing fantasy series is serialized digitally on Tapas , where it has accumulated more than three million views. Fans can read the original webtoon on Tapas.

Image courtesy of Ize Press

Footsteps in the Snow by SAISA is a standalone post-apocalyptic drama serialized on WEBTOON. The story centers on Sunwoo Seo, a teenage boy with a prosthetic leg who journeys across a frozen world to fulfill a promise by burying a young girl at her family home. Along the way, he is joined by an eccentric traveler, and the two confront grief, hope, and humanity's darker side.

The full-color paperback editions will be available at bookstores, comic shops, and online retailers beginning in January 2027. Ize Press said additional details, including release dates and cover artwork, will be announced in the coming months.

Source: E-mail correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.