J-Novel Club Reveals 7 Light Novel, 2 Manga Licenses, 13 Print Releases

'Sorry Darling, but You Won't Kill Me Again!' , A Young Maiden's Growing Pains , Last Summer Sparkle , more licensed

J-Novel Club announced licenses for seven light novel series and two manga at its Anime Expo panel on Friday. The first two parts of the first volume for all new light novel series and the first chapter for all new manga are available now. The company also revealed print releases for the following 13 titles:

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Title: I'll Become an Elegant Villainess! Time to Enjoy My Second Life to the Fullest ( Karei na Akujo ni Naritai wa! ~Aisare Tensei Shōjo wa, Tanoshii Nidome no Jinsei o Okurimasu~ )

Authors: Shusui Hazuki , Kururi (illustrations)

Summary: Mitia Lumiol is set to be another selfish jerk of a noble, one among many who elevate only those with pure bloodlines and great magic. Then, suddenly, she remembers her past life—a lonely, stifled one where her only solace was books and the characters who broke ground where the corrupt stood.

Resolving to become just like her favorite villainess, Mitia targets the nobility who rule the land of Elmia with an iron fist. She'll meet kindness with mercy and meet cruelty with ruthlessness. And she isn't going to let anything get in her way—not nobles, not rioters, and certainly not the fact that she can only perform “worthless” household magic.

Mitia will show them all what true evil is. And who knows? A cool, elegant villainess might be just what Elmia needs.

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Title: Sorry Darling, but You Won't Kill Me Again! ( Konse mo Todome o Sasareru no wa Gomen nano de )

Authors: Tsuta Sonehara , Lemon Natsume (illustrations)

Summary: It should've been the end for the young Queen Etoile. When her beloved husband, Isar, cuts her down as the enemy invades, it seems she is destined for a miserably short reign. Instead, she awakens five years in the past. Armed with knowledge of what's to come, she now has the ultimate opportunity: fix her mistakes, take back everything that was stolen from her, and enact sweet revenge on her would-be betrayers!

The powers that be won't let an upstart royal act with impunity, however. Malicious forces attack from every angle, and it soon becomes clear that Etoile isn't the only one that remembers the past. Can Etoile tame the flow of time and find true happiness? Or is she doomed to the fate that has already once consumed her?

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Title: A Young Maiden's Growing Pains: I Reincarnated and All I Got Was This 100X Stat Buff! ( Seichōritsu 100-bai Cheat no Tensei Yōjo ~Heion ni Kurashitai no ni, Mawari ga Sō Sasete Kuremasen~ )

Authors: Yuno Yozakura , Nimoshi (illustrations)

Summary: Saving a cat-shaped plastic bag from certain death was not how Saki Osanai thought she'd go out. At least she's got a wish out of it, and this time around, she won't spend her life being looked down on—literally or figuratively. She'll take a body that could knock any man off his feet.

The gods are happy to oblige.

Reborn as petite as ever, Saki—now called Satie—quickly learns her power lies not in the toweringly tall beauty she longed to have but instead in a stat buff that can take any enemy out. Worst of all, the god of the underworld warns she's under a curse of eternal youth, one she'll never be free of so long as she continues to repeat the mistakes of her past life.

If she wants to break the curse keeping her down (and short), she'll need to put herself out there in a way she never dared try before. With a trusty hellhound to spoil, true love to find, and empires to conquer, this young maiden won't let anyone stand in her way!

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Title: Father, Have You Sinned? An Assassin in Priest's Robes ( Moto Saikyō Ansatsusha wa Inaka de Hissori Shinpu ni Naru ~Dai Shusse Shita Oshiego-tachi ni Shitawareru Ossan ga Anyaku Suru Hanashi~ )

Authors: Kennoji , Reita (illustrations)

Summary: Once feared as the kingdom's legendary assassin, Zach “the Shadow” has abandoned his bloody past and now lives a quiet life as a priest of a rural church. There, he raises orphaned children and teaches them everything he knows: discipline, wisdom, and the combat skills to build a life outside the church walls.

When one of his beloved students—Emilia—returns with burdens she can't conceal, Zach knows he can no longer hide and wait. Stealth and shadow are familiar aides as he begins a secret investigation into the troubles that haunt her. But while Father Zach may be content to fade back into the shadows, Emilia has other plans for the humble priest. She won't stop until she drags him into the light—and reveals just how respected he should be!

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Title: God Sleeps in Seafoam ( Utakata ni Kami wa Madoromu )

Authors: Nora Yasuda, Arutera (illustrations)

Summary: In a land of spirits, it is an unbearable shame to be born without one. Cast out from his noble birthplace, the spiritless Akira is forced to find a new life as a commoner, eking out a living by fighting the wild beasts that venture near the human lands—a far cry from the greatness he was supposedly destined for.

However, Akira's strange nature soon comes to light. His skill in amulet crafting and unprecedented resilience to miasma hint at the potential he conceals—potential soon to be tested when a slumbering god awakens to his presence.

The fire god of the south does not awaken alone, for no sooner does Akira receive her blessings than an ancient evil rises, threatening to devour his new home.

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Title: Genius in the Library: This Bookish Rookie Will Save the Day! ( Toshokan no Tensai Shōjo: Honzuki no Shinjin Kanri wa Bōdai na Chishiki de Kuni o Sukuimasu! )

Authors: Misa Aoi , Yoh Hihara (illustrations)

Summary: Meet Martina, a brilliant young girl with one all-consuming obsession: books. She's already devoured every last volume in the commoners' library, and the last place left with unread material is the royal library inside the palace itself. There's just one tiny problem...only civil servants are allowed inside.

Naturally, she does the only logical thing: aces the civil service exam and lands herself a job at the palace!

But Martina's dream of open access TO Books galore won't come so easily. An unusual surge of monster attacks is threatening the kingdom, and the General Affairs Office where civil servants work stands at the epicenter of the resultant chaos. Loving the written word won't be enough—this rookie will have to use her book smarts to travel the world and defeat powerful enemies if she wants a quiet life of reading. With a photographic memory and a brain like no other, Martina might just be the key to saving them all.

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Title: A Wicked Lady's Guide to Accidentally Saving the Kingdom ( Gokuaku Reijō no Kanchigai Kyūkokuki )

Authors: Manzi Mazi , Yuuya (illustrations)

Summary: Lady Lettie just wants to keep her subjects under her self-proclaimed “wicked” reign. Every day, she goes out to do the most evil biddings imaginable in her little countryside domain. What does she care if her exorbitant spending benefits the local economy, or if her special power to sound out others' weaknesses helps them grow as people?

Then one day, a surprise comes knocking when her new subject shares a grand revelation: He's actually the kingdom's deposed prince, and he needs her help to retake the throne. Knowing she couldn't live out her idyllic life of tyranny if the kingdom were to fall, she agrees—but only because he'd be helpless without her, of course!

She'll do whatever it takes. She'll say whatever needs to be said. To win back her peace, she'll even go against her very nature and aid the wretched citizenry. And if this sweet-talking prince doesn't stop prattling about her virtuous heart, she'll show him just how wicked of a lady she can be too!

J-Novel Club 's new manga include:

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Title: Last Summer Sparkle

Author(s): Long Utsumi

Summary: It's the last summer before the end of high school, and Kyohei Kashiro feels lost. Should he get a job or apply to college? Live locally or move to the big city? Be the swim star everyone wants him to be or never swim again? The questions feel too big for Kyohei to handle. It's better to shut them out and not think about them.

It's the last summer before the end of high school, and Eiji Honda feels lost. Should he ask out his crush and best friend, Kyohei? What if he scares Kyohei off or ruins their friendship? Or most terrifyingly of all, what if Kyohei says yes? The questions feel too big for Eiji to hold in. It's time to confess to the guy who stole his heart all those years ago.

It's the last summer before the end of high school, and Kyohei's and Eiji's lives are about to change forever. Change is abrupt. Change is scary. But most of all, change is magical. In navigating the roadblocks of adolescence, Kyohei and Eiji find love, find themselves, and discover that last summer sparkle.

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Title: Reset/Reboot

Author(s): Ichi Ichikawa

Summary: Touma and Sou have been best friends for as long as they can remember. Now in high school and playing on the same basketball team, their bond is stronger than ever. So when Sou breaks down after yet another painful heartbreak, Touma seizes the moment of vulnerability to confess his feelings.

What begins as a secret relationship quickly spirals into something far more complicated. As their time together feeds Sou's possessive codependency, Touma comes to realize why all of Sou's past relationships ended in failure. Is what Sou feels really love, or is it just another passing obsession?

Torn between his own feelings and the growing sense that something isn't quite right, Touma confides in his teammate Maki. But once those doubts are brought to light, good intentions alone may not be enough to mend the cracks in their relationship

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.