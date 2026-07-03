Mahjong Pros Licenses Golden Sakura, Maetel of the Glassy Sea Manga

Both manga launch in English physically/digitally in November 2026

Manga Mavericks announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Thursday the following new licenses from mahjong set company Mahjong Pros ' Mahjong Pros Publishing imprint:

Image courtesy of Manga Mavericks © Sayaka Okada and ©Kazuo Maekawa/TAKESHOBO Co. Ltd.

Golden Sakura

Title:Creators:(story),(art)Release: November 2026 (physical/digital)Summary: Broke, betrayed, and buried under $50,000 of debt, failed pro Mahjong Player Takuya Saotome takes one last gamble: crossdress as Sakura Shindou and enter the women's professional mahjong scene.

Image courtesy of Manga Mavericks © Katakei and ©Yoshiki Suda/TAKESHOBO Co. Ltd.

Maetel of the Glassy Sea

Title:Creators: Katakei,Release: November 2026 (physical/digital)Summary: Akina Mizuhara's first love was film. As a college student chasing a future in movies, she studied abroad in Portland and came face to face with a painful question: what if loving something is not enough to make it your life? Then she found mahjong: a game with the same drama, tension, and emotional pull she had always searched for on screen.

Maetel of the Glassy Sea follows Mizuhara from private doubt to the M.League spotlight, through marriage, rivalry, team glory, losing streaks, MVP pressure, and the fight to keep moving forward as U-NEXT Pirates' "Noble Female Pirate."



The Mahjong Pros Publishing imprint focuses on licensing, localizing, and distributing mahjong-themed manga and textbooks. The company announced its Mahjong Pros Publishing imprint in June 2025.