Solo Leveling Series Gets Solo Leveling: Beyond the System Anime Film

Crunchyroll announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Friday that the Solo Leveling series is getting an anime film titled Solo Leveling : Beyond the System . The film, which continues the story after the second season, is currently in production. The company shared a promotional concept video and teaser visual:

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Solo Leveling Animation Partners

A-1 Pictures is returning to animate the film. Crunchyrolll, Aniplex , Netmarble , D&C MEDIA , and Kakao Piccoma are co-producing the film. Tao Tajima is directing the film, and is also serving as the director of photography, editor, and colorist. Tomoko Sudo is returning as character designer and key animator.

The first season of the anime of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU 's ( REDICE STUDIO ) Solo Leveling webtoon debuted in Japan in January 2024. Crunchyroll added the English dub of the anime in the same month.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- , a compilation film for the Solo Leveling anime's first season and a preview of the first two episodes of the second season, screened in Japan from November to December 2024. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- in December 2024 in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

The second season debuted in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the second season and also streamed an English dub .

The webtoon adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by DUBU , launched on WEBTOON in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the manhwa version and original novel series in English in print, and several services including Tapas release the web novel and webtoon digitally. Kadokawa publishes the webtoon in Japanese under the title Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken (I'm the Only One Who Has Leveled Up).

The webtoon is also inspiring a Korean live-action adaptation.

The Solo Leveling : Arise role-playing game launched for Android, iOS, and Windows in May 2024. Netmarble 's new Solo Leveling : ARISE OVERDRIVE game launched for Xbox Series X|S (as well as Xbox Cloud), and PC via Steam last November.

Source: Crunchyroll 's Anime Expo panel (Alex Mateo)





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