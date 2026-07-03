The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 5's Teaser Reveals Staff, 2027 Debut

Staff from season 4 return for new season

Kadokawa unveiled a new teaser trailer and visual for the fifth season of The Rising of the Shield Hero anime on Saturday. The trailer reveals the fifth season's staff and 2027 debut. Crunchyroll also unveiled both the teaser trailer and visual during its panel at Anime Expo on Friday, and also revealed that it will stream the anime.

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Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©AnekoYusagi_Seira Minami/KADOKAWA/Shield Hero S5 Project

The staff members include:

The cast is returning from the fourth season.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Aneko Yusagi Seira Minami/KADOKAWA/Shield Hero S4 Project

Crunchyroll

The anime's fourth season premiered in July 2025.streamed the series as it aired, and also streamed an English

The Rising of the Shield Hero anime series premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll again streamed the anime as it aired. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 followed in October 2023 and had 12 episodes.

One Peace Books is releasing Yusagi Aneko 's original novel series and Aiya Kyu 's manga adaptation in English. The publisher describes the novels' first volume:

Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!

Kadokawa launched the RPG Maker MV game The Rising of the Shield Hero : Relive The Animation , based on The Rising of the Shield Hero franchise , for PC via Steam in 2019.

Jupiter launched the PICROSS Records of The Shield Hero picture crossword puzzle game for Nintendo Switch in October 2024.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.