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The Vermilion Mask Anime Reveals 1st Main Trailer, Cast
posted on by Alex Mateo
The staff for the anime adaptation of Dr.Poro and Nabana Naba's The Vermillion Mask (Shuiro no Kamen) manga revealed the first main trailer with English subtitles during Crunchyroll's Anime Expo panel on Friday. The staff also revealed the cast.
The newly announced cast includes:
- Taihi Kimura as Peru d'Arrest
- Yūki Yamamoto as Sonarue Maywood
- Kazuki Ura as Mok Sharib
- Takanori Hoshino as Gouon
- Wataru Komada as Totoque
- Junya Enoki as Zent
- Kazuhiko Inoue as Gaston
- Akio Ōtsuka as Mask of the Warrior God
Yomiuri TV describes the anime:
At the center of the story is Peru, a young apprentice mask maker who loses control under the influence of a cursed mask, slaying both his master and comrades in a tragic outburst. Wracked with guilt, Peru sets off on a journey to destroy the legendary masks his master once crafted, crossing paths with unlikely allies and deadly foes. What unfolds is a gripping battle for redemption, as both the fate of Peru's soul and the world itself hang in the balance.
Tetsuaki Watanabe (BLUELOCK season 1) is directing the anime at 100Studio (WOW Studio). Gai Hazako is the assistant director. Daisuke Ōhigashi (Fate/strange Fake) is in charge of series composition. Hisashi Higashijima (Mashle: Magic and Muscles) is drawing the character designs. Fumiyuki Go is the sound director. Arisa Okehazama (The Apothecary Diaries) is composing the music.
Dr.Poro and Naba launched the manga in Shōnengahōsha's Young King Ours magazine in February 2021. Shōnengahōsha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in July 2025.
Orange's emaqi e-bookstore platform publishes the manga in English.
Source: Press release