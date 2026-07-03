The Vermilion Mask Anime Reveals 1st Main Trailer, Cast

It's the final ranking for Spring 2026! While it's no surprise that Witch Hat Atelier held onto the #1 spot it dominated all season, Re:ZERO was able to lock down #5 in the cumulative standings thanks to a powerful season finale. ― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score pa...