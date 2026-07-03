Witch Hat Atelier Anime's 2nd Season Previewed in Teaser Video

Anime's 1st season ended last month

The staff for the second season of the television anime of Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier manga revealed a teaser video on Saturday. The video was first revealed at Anime Expo on Friday.

Image via Witch Hat Atelier anime's website © 白浜鴎／講談社／「とんがり帽子のアトリエ」製作委員会

The manga's story centers on Coco, a girl who lives in a little village, and who has always dreamed of becoming a wizard. But being born without magical aptitude meant that she could never become a wizard, and could never hope to witness magic's spark. She gave up on her dream. But one day, a traveling wizard named Qifrey came to her village, and she happened to see him performing magic.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Ace Attorney , Doraemon films) directed the first season at BUG FILMS . Hiroaki Kojima (animation producer for Komi Can't Communicate ) produced. Kairi Unabara ( Pokémon Evolutions ) designed the characters and also served as chief animation director. Yuka Kitamura ( Elden Ring ) composed the music.

Additional staff members include:

Eve and suis performed the first season's opening theme song "Kaze no Anthem feat. suis from yorushika " (Anthem of Wind), and Nakamura Hak performed the ending theme songs "Tada Utsukushii no Noroi" (Just a Beautiful Curse), "Yoru ni Ukabu" (Float in the Night), and "Hikari" (Light).

The anime premiered on April 6 on Tokyo MX and on other channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, along with an English dub.

Shirahama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in July 2016. Kodansha published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on April 23. Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the series in English in April 2019.

The series was nominated for the Best Comic award at Angoulême International Comics Festival in January 2019. The manga was also nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018. The series ranked in the top 10 on the list of the best manga for male readers in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga ranked on American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) Top Ten Great Graphic Novels for Teens list in 2020. The series won Best Manga at the Harvey Awards in October 2020, and also won the award in 2025.

The manga has 7 million copies in circulation worldwide.