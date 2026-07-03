Writer Damu Amato, Illustrator Shirabii's Heir to a Monstermancer Novel Series Gets TV Anime

Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures announced on Friday that writer Damu Amato and illustrator Shirabii 's Heir to a Monstermancer ( Mamono Tsukai no Musume : Midori no Hitomi no Shōjo , the anime uses the English title Monster Master Girl ) novel series is getting a television anime adaptation, and revealed a teaser visual and the anime's main cast and staff members.

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures Inc ©天都ダム・ドリコム/魔物使いの娘製作委員会

J-Novel Club publishes the novels in English and describes the story:

Veteran adventurer Hakura has overcome countless trials, but his latest fight with a deadly hydra nearly costs him his life. In the nick of time, he is saved by an intriguing young lady named Leen, who, to his surprise, possesses the rare ability to tame any and all monsters! Now indebted to this unscrupulous monstermancer, Hakura decides to join her in her travels, the two of them arguing and bickering every step of the way. What has drawn them together, and what adventures await this unlikely pair?

The anime will star:

The cast members reprise their roles from a voice drama that was released to promote the novels' first volume release in 2024.

Chihiro Kumano ( Odekake Kozame second season and Eiga Odekake Kozame Tokai no Otomodachi film, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei ) is directing the anime at project No.9 , Satoru Sugizawa ( Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective , Love After World Domination , Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? ) is in charge of series scripts, and Akane Kasasagi (sub-character designer for The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife , Once Upon a Witch's Death ) is designing the characters.

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures Inc ©Drecom

Hakuhodo DY also announced that the novels will get a manga adaptation by artist Yū Satō , which will launch on Drecom 's Drecomi+ manga website in September.

Amato launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, where it ran until 2024.

The series won the grand prize in the 2nd Drecom Media Awards. Drecom will publish the novels' third volume on July 10.

MITA, Gudan, and Red Seven produced a promotional webtoon adaptation of the novel.

Source: Press release