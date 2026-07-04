A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Season 2 Reveals Ending Theme Song Artist

Image courtesy of Sony Music © A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Animation Partners

The staff for the second season of the anime based on Wookjakga 's A Returner's Magic Should Be Special ( Kikansha no Mahō wa Tokubetsu Desu in Japanese) Korean web comic revealed on Saturday during its premiere at Anime Expo krage will perform the ending theme song "Everlasting" for the new season.

The new season will premiere in Fuji TV 's " +Ultra " programming block in October, and it will run on Wednesdays at 24:45 (effectively, Thursdays at 12:45 a.m.). The first season will re-air on Fuji TV and Kansai TV starting this July.

Crunchyroll will stream the new season.

The rock band FLOW returns to create the "Sorrow" song specifically for the new season's opening theme.

The anime's cast includes:

Taishi Kawaguchi returns to direct the anime at Arvo Animation . Takamitsu Kouno ( She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man , Absolute Duo , We Without Wings - Under the Innocent Sky ) returns to compose the series and write the scripts for the anime. Hiromi Katō ( Violinist of Hamelin , Kobato. , Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut ) is designing the characters. Daisuke Negishi is the art director. Kenta Higashiohji ( Pole Princess!! ) returns to compose the music.

Other staff include:

Yen Press is releasing the series in English and it describes the story:

In a time when the Shadow World has taken over and most of humanity is wiped out, a party of six heroes strives and fails to save the world… But magician Desir Herman is given a second chance when he opens his eyes and finds that he's gone back thirteen years in the past! It's now up to him to gather his party once more and stop the greatest catastrophe in human history!

The first season of the anime premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in English-speaking, Latin America, and European countries, along with an English dub.

Source: E-mail correspondence

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.