Bleach Mirrors High Mobile Game's Trailer Previews 2 Original Player Characters

Game gets closed beta on July 22-29

Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled a new trailer for the Bleach Mirrors High mobile game at Anime Expo on Saturday. The video shows the game's original player characters Shirin Migishima and Shirane Sanari, who are both designed by original Bleach manga creator Tite Kubo . The trailer also reveals that the game will have a closed beta test that will run from July 22 to 29, with applications for the closed beta beginning from now to July 13.

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Bleach: Rebirth of Souls , the new 3D arena fighting game for the Bleach franchise, launched in March 2025.

KLab 's Bleach Soul Puzzle game launched for iOS and Android in September 2024, and ended service on April 14.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity , the fourth and final part of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime, will debut on July 25. Viz Media and Fathom Entertainment screened in advance the anime's first three episodes in U.S. theaters on June 25-29.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.