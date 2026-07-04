Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season premiered in April 2024

The staff for the television anime of Miya Kinojo 's Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers ( Lv2 kara Cheat datta Moto Yūsha Kōho no Mattari Isekai Life ) light novel series announced on Saturday that the series will receive a second season.

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Image via Level 2 Super Cheat Powers anime's website © 鬼ノ城ミヤ・オーバーラップ／Lv2からチートだった製作委員会

Original novel illustrator Katagiri and manga adaptation artist Akine Itomachi drew illustrations celebrating the announcement:

Image via Level 2 Super Cheat Powers anime's website] © 鬼ノ城ミヤ・オーバーラップ／Lv2からチートだった製作委員会





Image via Level 2 Super Cheat Powers anime's website] © 鬼ノ城ミヤ・オーバーラップ／Lv2からチートだった製作委員会

© 鬼ノ城ミヤ・オーバーラップ／Lv2からチートだった製作委員会

J-Novel Club is publishing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The Magical Kingdom of Klyrode summons hundreds of heroes from other worlds every year to fight in their war against the Dark One and his army of powerful demons. Banaza is one of those heroes, summoned from the Royal Capital Paluma, but something's not right—Banaza is only an average merchant. He has no magic, no fighting ability, and his stats are abysmal. Worse, a mishap leaves him unable to return home! Rejected as a hero and stranded in another world, abandoned to the far reaches of the kingdom by a cruel king who just wants him gone, Banaza's fate looks pretty bleak. But what will happen once the failed hero candidate finds himself with super cheat powers once he hits level two?

The first season starred:

Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( Hayate the Combat Butler , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) directed the first season at J.C.STAFF . Megumi Shimizu ( Banished From The Heroes' Party , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) was in charge of the series scripts, and Sōta Suwa ( Combatants Will Be Dispatched! ) designed the characters. Kujira Yumemi ( Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible , Reign of the Seven Spellblades ) composed the music, and Pony Canyon was in charge of music production. Dialogue+ is performed the ending theme song "Utopia Gaku-Gairon" (Introduction to Utopian Studies).

The anime premiered in Japan in April 2024. Muse Asia licensed the anime for Asia, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub.

Kinojo began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2016, until they stopped posting on the site in November 2019. Overlap began publishing the story in edited print volumes with art by Katagiri , beginning with the first volume in December 2016. Akine Itomachi launched a manga adaptation on Overlap's Comic Gardo manga website in January 2019.