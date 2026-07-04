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CloverWorks' Omnibus Anime Film Grotesqqque Reveals Trailer, Visual, Opening Theme Song, November 6 Debut
posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime studio CloverWorks announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that Atsushi Nishigori's original anime film Grotesqqque (previously titled Grotesque) will open in Japan on November 6. The film will make its world premiere at this year's Fantasia International Film Festival, which takes place in Montreal from July 16-August 2. The company unveiled a trailer at the panel that reveals and previews the band METALVERSE's opening theme song "Shoot Shoot Shoot." The video features all three stories in the omnibus:
The film will be an omnibus film of three stories with different worldviews:
- "Aeliens"
- "4649 Girl" (pronounced as "Yoroshiku★Shōjo," a pun on the words "Nice to Meet You★Girl" with the literal meaning of the kanji being "Evening Dew Heads to Its Death★Girl." The numbers 4649 can be read in Japanese as "Yoroshiku.")
- "Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" (literally Nocturne: On This Grotesque Night, romanized in a previous video as "Nocturn: En Cette Nuit Grotesque.")
The film's cast members and characters include (CloverWorks revealed the cast and character names, but did not state which person was voicing which character):
Cast members:
"Aeliens" Cast:
"4649 Girl" Cast:
- Chika Anzai
- Maaya Uchida
- Rumi Ōkubo
- Rie Kugimiya
- Miyu Tomita
- Ikumi Hasegawa
- Saori Hayami
- Sara Minami
"Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" Cast:
- Nagi Inoue (from Nogizaka46)
- Aruno Nakanishi (from Nogizaka46)
- Miku Ichinose (from Nogizaka46)
- Nao Tomisato (from Nogizaka46)
Characters who will appear in the segments incliude:
"Aeliens" Characters:
- Elie
- Kento Kurikura
"4649 Girl" Characters:
- Stella
- Unknown (Nanashi)
- Hikarin
- Gorgeous Mika
- Sword
- Chiffon
- Papico
- Poyomi
"Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" Characters:
- Ayame
- Shion
- Momo
- Canna
The 35 musical acts who are contributing to its original anime film are:
- ASCA
- Akki
- Mika Ichinose
- VaVa
- eba
- -otoha-
- Ken Kamikita
- Kotoko Satō (from yutori)
- sabio/Fūta Takamura
- SEE
- Kanon Shizaki
- Ayato Shinozaki
- JUNNA
- Suisō
- Surii
- Taku Inoue
- Ryōsuke Tachibana
- tsumiki
- Yūshi Nakajima (from Gusokumuzu)
- Nakano+
- Shiina Natsukawa
- Nanahira
- Iori Noguchi (from =LOVE)
- Haoto
- Hashimero
- Shōta Horie (also known as kemu)
- Myuk
- MIRI
- METALVERSE
- momosu momosu
- Kairi Yagi
- Rei Yasuda
- Yuyoyuppe
- Runaar
- Reol
Atsushi Nishigori (The IDOLM@STER, DARLING in the FRANXX) is directing the film, and is also writing the screenplay and designing the characters.
The film comes from JOEN, the company jointly established by Sony media subsidiary Aniplex, its CloverWorks animation studio, Production I.G sister company Wit Studio, and publisher Shueisha. CloverWorks producer Yūichi Fukushima and Wit Studio producer Tetsuya Nakatake are the representative directors of JOEN.
Source: CloverWorks' Anime Expo panel (Alex Mateo)