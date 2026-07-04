Delicious in Dungeon Anime's 2nd Season Debuts on Netflix in October 2027

"Ultra teaser visual" revealed for new season

Kadokawa announced on Sunday that the second season of Studio Trigger 's television anime of Ryōko Kui 's Delicious in Dungeon ( Dungeon Meshi ) manga will debut in October 2027 and will stream globally only on Netflix . Studio Trigger first revealed the news at Anime Expo on Saturday.

The companies also revealed an "ultra teaser visual" for the new season.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Ryoko Kui, KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

The event also announced that starting on Sunday, the " Delicious in Dungeon ~Dungeon Exploration Radio~" program will resume streaming featuring voice actors Kentarō Kumagai (Laios) and Sayaka Senbongi (Marcille).

Currently the " Ryōko Kui Exhibition" and " Delicious in Dungeon Exhibition" is running in Los Angeles through July 26.

The announcement also confirmed the returning staff for the second season:

The first season debuted in January 2024 worldwide on Netflix , and ran for 24 episodes.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon , where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions. They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!

Kui launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in February 2014, and ended the series in September 2023.

Source: Press release





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