Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, October Debut

Hakuhodo unveiled the cast, staff, and October television debut of the television anime of Isle Osaki 's Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers ( Shinja Zero no Megami-sama to Hajimeru Isekai Kōryaku or Clear the world like a game with the zero believers goddess ) light novel series on Saturday.

The cast members include:

Sōhei Horikane as Makoto Takatsuki

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo ©大崎アイル・オーバーラップ/信者ゼロ製作委員会

Ikumi Hasegawa as Noah Titan

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo ©大崎アイル・オーバーラップ/信者ゼロ製作委員会

The staff also unveiled a 3D model for Noah (seen below) that will be used in a short, as well as introductions to the anime and light novel, and other projects to revealed in the future.

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo ©大崎アイル・オーバーラップ/信者ゼロ製作委員会

Riki Fukushima ( Tamayomi: The Baseball Girls , Skate-Leading Stars , Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. season 2) is directing the anime at HORNETS . Tōko Machida ( Tamayomi: The Baseball Girls , My Master Has No Tail ) is writing and supervising the series' scripts. Noriko Itō ( Undead Murder Farce ) is designing the characters, while Minoru Tanaka is the sub-character designer. Itō and Tanaka are also the chief animation directors. Yoshihiro Nagamori is the monster designer. Chiharu Nishimura is the prop designer. Nobuaki Kikuchi is the CG director. Chiho Nakamura and Masao Ōba are the color designers. Yasutoshi Kawai is the art director. Ayumu Kaikiri ( Studio Twinkle ) is the compositing director of photography. Takahiro Adachi ( IMAGICA EMS ) is in charge of editing. Hiroto Morishita is the sound director, while Dax Production is credited for sound production. AstroNoteS is composing the music.

Image via Amazon Japan © Isle Osaki, Tam-U, Overlap

Makoto Takatsuki is a normal high school student and a hardcore RPG player. However, “normal” goes out the window when his whole class is involved in a bus crash and whisked away to another world! Powerful gods rule this strange new land of magic and monsters, and every newcomer is blessed with strong stats and unique skills. Well, not quite. Makoto's stats turn out to be pathetic, and his skills are super weak compared to his classmates'...he's even stuck as an apprentice mage. Worse still, he's given only ten years to live! Luckily, Makoto soon meets a minor goddess named Noah, who appears in Makoto's dreams and asks him to become her first believer. With the help of Noah's blessings and a divine weapon, Makoto seeks to become strong enough to rescue his goddess from the dungeon where she's been trapped. By training hard and using his weak skills in unorthodox ways, Makoto proves that, even when playing on hardcore difficulty, an RPG player always makes it to the end!

licensed both the novel series and its manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Osaki began the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service in May 2018. Overlap Bunko began publishing the novel series in March 2019, and published the 13th volume on April 20. The novels will end in the 14th volume. Shiroi launched the manga adaptation on the Comic Gardo service in April 2020, and there are 10 volumes so far. J-Novel Club published the 12th volume in English in October 2024.

Source: Press release