Hatsune Miku Nendoroid Starry Party Game Announced for Switch 2, PC

Also: Hatsune Miku gets collaboration with global music artists for new EP

The Anime Expo panel for Hatsune Miku announced on Saturday a new 3D party game titled Hatsune Miku Nendoroid Starry Party . Crypton Future Media and Good Smile Company will release the game for Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam in 2027. The panel featured a trailer with the song "StargazeR" by Kots Beirne feat. Hatsune Miku.

In the party game, players control one of several characters in the Hatsune Miku franchise and participate in various party games. The characters are stylized as Nendoroid figurines, and they include Rin, Len, Luka, Meiko, and Kaito. More characters were teased.

Dwango also announced at Anime Expo on Saturday that as part of its "BEYOND BORDERs" global project and through a partnership with Nebula17's U.S. label, Vocaloid producers are collaborating with global music artsts for an EP that uses Hatsune Miku software. Hatsune Miku will be the lead vocalist.

Grimes, slayr, MOLIY, Odetari, George Clanton, Frost Children, and XAMIYA are contributing songs for Miku for Vocaloid music targeted toward Western audiences. Grant Boutin (Tate McRae), VADAKIN (Grimes), MOMBRU (Fridayy), Byrd (Bad Bunny), Xansei (XG) and will produce. Charles “Scoot” Anderson ( Ariana Grande ), Cecile Believe (Charlixcx) and others will write. Vocaloid producers jon-YAKITORY , SatapanP, and picco are anchoring the project. The project release a series of singles throughout the summer, and the full EP will launch this fall.

COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing

Project Sekai: Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku

, or The Broken World and a Miku Who Can't Sing), the anime film based on thesmartphone game , opened in Japan on January 17. It debuted at #2 and sold 232,500 tickets and earned 306,817,000 yen (about US$2.15 million in current conversion) in its first three days.

GKIDS acquired the film's North American theatrical rights, and initially screened the film in the U.S. in April 2025 and in Canada in May 2025. The company released the film digitally on Amazon Prime Video , AppleTV, Google Movies, YouTube Movies, and Fandango At Home . The company then released the Collector's Edition Blu-ray Disc set on April 14.

The Project Sekai: Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku smartphone game launched in Japan in September 2020. The game is a collaboration between Sega , Crypton Future Media , and Colorful Palette , a subsidiary of Craft Egg . Sega and Colorful Palette released the game globally as Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! on iOS and Android devices in December 2021.

The game inspired a mini anime adaptation titled Petit Seka ( Puchi Seka ). The anime had 10 episodes, and streamed for free on YouTube .

Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix ( Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega39's ) launched digitally in the West for Nintendo Switch game in May 2020. The game got a PC release in May 2022.