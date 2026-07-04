Kuma Licenses Ogeretsu Tanaka's BL Manga Mermaid Prince

Manga centers on young man offered 100 million yen to successfully father child with endangered male mermaid

Image via Amazon © Ogeretsu Tanaka, Shinchokan

KUMA

Mermaid Prince

KUMA

A cash-strapped young man's life changes overnight when a mysterious organization shows up at his door and offers him 100 million yen for his rare genetics. The catch? In order to claim the money, he must successfully father a child with an endangered male mermaid in order to save them from extinction!

The manga publisherannounced at the "Manga Licensing withandBooks" panel aton Saturday that it has licensed'smangadescribes the story:

KUMA had hosted Tanaka's guest appearance at Anime Expo last year, and she had said at the time that she hoped that the Mermaid Prince manga will be translated one day.

