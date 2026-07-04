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News
Kuma Licenses Ogeretsu Tanaka's BL Manga Mermaid Prince
posted on by Egan Loo
Manga centers on young man offered 100 million yen to successfully father child with endangered male mermaid
The manga publisher KUMA announced at the "Manga Licensing with DENPA and KUMA Books" panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it has licensed Ogeretsu Tanaka's boys-love manga Mermaid Prince. KUMA describes the story:
KUMA had hosted Tanaka's guest appearance at Anime Expo last year, and she had said at the time that she hoped that the Mermaid Prince manga will be translated one day.
A cash-strapped young man's life changes overnight when a mysterious organization shows up at his door and offers him 100 million yen for his rare genetics.
The catch? In order to claim the money, he must successfully father a child with an endangered male mermaid in order to save them from extinction!
KUMA had hosted Tanaka's guest appearance at Anime Expo last year, and she had said at the time that she hoped that the Mermaid Prince manga will be translated one day.
Source: "Manga Licensing with DENPA and KUMA Books" panel at Anime Expo