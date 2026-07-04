Loner Life in Another World Anime Gets 2nd Season

First season premiered in October 2024

The staff for the television anime of Shoji Goji 's Loner Life in Another World ( Hitoribotchi no Isekai Kōryaku ) light novel series announced on Saturday that the series will receive a second season.

Image courtesy of Gree Entertainment © 五示正司・オーバーラップ／ひとりぼっちの製作委員会

Light novel illustrator Saku Enomaru and manga adaptation artist Bibi drew illustrations celebrating the announcement:

Image courtesy of Gree Entertainment © 五示正司・オーバーラップ／ひとりぼっちの製作委員会

Image courtesy of Gree Entertainment © 五示正司・オーバーラップ／ひとりぼっちの製作委員会

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon © Shoji Goji, OVERLAP / Loner Life Production Committee

Seven Seas describes the series:

When acerbic loner Haruka gets transported to another world with his class, he's not big on adventuring, but he wouldn't mind some cool magic of his own. Unfortunately, the magic powers are first-come-first-served, and by Haruka's turn, there's nothing good left to choose from. Now he'll have to take on this fantasy world the hard way, with a hodgepodge selection of bizarre skills...and with all the girls in class tagging along!

The anime stars Shūichirō Umeda as Haruka, Haruka Shiraishi as Class Rep, and Saori Hayami as Angelica.

Akio Kazumi ( Fist of the Blue Sky Regenesis ) directed the first season at Hayabusa Film and Passione . Kenta Ihara ( The Blue Wolves of Mibu , Ishura ) was in charge of series composition, and Keiya Nakano ( Hamidashi Creative , Keijo!!!!!!!! ) designed the characters. Toshiya Washida ( Hellsing Ultimate ) and Hanako Kikuchi ( Let's Make a Mug Too key animation) were the sub-character and monster designers.

The first season debuted in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji in October 2024. HIDIVE streams the anime along with its English dub.

Goji launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2016, and the 18th volume shipped on April 20. Saku Enomaru took over illustrations from booota for the novels starting with the third volume. The novels have over 2.8 million copies (print and digital) in circulation. A manga adaptation by Bibi launched on the Comic Gardo website in January 2019, and Overlap will publish the 27th compiled book volume on July 20.

Seven Seas licensed the light novel series and will release the 15th volume in English on September 29, with the digital release set for August 20. The company is releasing the novels as part of its Airship imprint.

Kaiten Books publishes Goji and Bibi 's manga adaptation in English.



Source: Email correspondence