Murciélago Manga Gets Anime Adaptation in 2027

NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that Kana Yoshimura 's Murciélago manga is getting an anime adaptation in 2027. HIDIVE will stream the series exclusively in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.

Image courtesy of HIDIVE © Yoshimurakana/SQUARE ENIX,MURCIÉLAGO Project

Yoshimura drew a commemorative illustration:

Image courtesy of HIDIVE © Yoshimurakana/SQUARE ENIX,MURCIÉLAGO Project

HIDIVE describes the story:

Fight evil with evil— Kuroko Koumori, a former death-row inmate chosen through extraordinary legal measures to serve as a state- sanctioned executioner. By her side is her watchdog and partner, Hinako Tozakura, whose extraordinary driving skills are second to none. As one heinous crime after another lands on their doorstep, the strongest duo takes on the darkness lurking within society. A wildly unconventional, addictively insane, and dangerously intoxicating buddy action series is set in motion—

Matsuo Asami (I'm the Villainess, but I'm Being Doted on by the Crown Prince of the Neighboring Kingdom and Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table ) is directing the anime at Satelight and Staple Entertainment . Takashi Naoya ( Am I Actually the Strongest? ) is the chief director and is also handling the series composition. Sei Tateishi is designing the characters. Masanori Akita and Yuichi Tsuchiya are composing the music,

Yoshimura launched the ongoing manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in 2013. Square Enix published the manga's 28th compiled book volume on January 23. Yen Press is releasing the original Murciélago manga in English, and it published the 26th volume in English on February 24.

Yoshimura launched the Murciélago Byproduct Araña manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in January 2018 as a spinoff of Yoshimura's Murciélago . The manga ended in June 2020. The story focuses on the character Reiko Kuchiba.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.