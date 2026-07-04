Omoi Announces 4 New Titles, Partnerships with Red String Manga, Square Enix Manga

Digital manga publisher Omoi announced on Saturday during its panel at Anime Expo four new licenses, along with new partnerships to expand its catalogue with Red String Manga and Square Enix Manga.

Image courtesy of Omoi © Mai Matsuda 2023 / Futabasha Publishers Ltd.

Image courtesy of Omoi © Kakeru Kakemaru, Akita Shoten

Shonen Racket

SummerShun was the star of his middle school's soccer team, until an injury forced him to give up on his dream. Now in high school, he's adrift, with no real interests or passions … until he meets his oddball upperclassman Naoki. She ropes him into joining her unofficial “Hyper-Epic Heading Home Club,” a club with only one member dedicated to turning every walk home into an adventure. As Shun follows Naoki through her flights of fancy in search of elaborate detours, secret treasures, and anything else that catches her attention, can the Heading Home Club bring color back to his drab everyday life?Kakeru KakemaruJuly 20A year ago, Ichiro lost his father — and all his memories — to a tragic fire. Since then, he's struggled to piece together his old life. One day Jorgen, a table tennis prodigy who once lost a match to Ichiro, shows up searching for his old rival, only to find Ichiro doesn't remember him at all! But when the two boys face off at the table again, Ichiro begins to remember his forgotten past and rediscover his passion for the sport. Ichiro and Jorgen's fateful reunion kicks off an exhilarating sports saga about the boys and girls who have staked their youth on the world's fastest sport: table tennis!





Image courtesy of Omoi © Shunsuke Sorato, MICRO MAGAZINE INC.

Natsume & Natsume: more Perfume

Shunsuke Sorato

Omoi

TBDbyis the sequel to's hit high-school romantic-comedy, following the titular characters, a high school boy and girl both named Natsume, in their college years and beyond as their relationship grows deeper. The series was originally published in Japan by. More story and release date details will be announced in the near future.





Image courtesy of Omoi © Yumiko Igarashi, Kaoru Kurimoto, FAIRBELL

The Sword of Paros

December 2026The legends that speak ofsay that it can bestow either prosperity or ruin on its kingdom...depending on the heart of its wielder. The kingdom's current princess, the beautiful yet resentful Elminia, laments being treated as a soulless tool simply for being born in a woman's body. Accompanied by Count Yulias, Elminia rides as far away from the kingdom's politics as possible. One day, Elminia meets a beautiful young girl named Fiona, and their lives and the kingdom are changed forever.

The company will add the following titles from Red String Manga to Omoi Premium:

I'll See You at Ebisu Studios

Senpai no Kohai

The Snared Siren & Other Supernatural Stories

Aneido's Anthology: The Soul-Selling Corporate Drone & Other Fanciful Tales

The company will add the following titles from Square Enix Manga to Omoi Premium:

The company will also add Ballet Hero Fantasy : Dan's Adventure and Divine Messengers: Demonic Guardians from Manga Mavericks.

Omoi (then Azuki ) launched in June 2021 on iOS, Android, and web browser in English worldwide except Japan. The service offers simulpub manga chapters shortly after they launch in Japan in addition to a library of other titles. Omoi 's first partnership was with Kodansha USA , and the service offered titles from the publisher's catalog at launch, until Kodansha ended simulpub manga distribution with the company and on other platforms in January 2023.

Omoi changed its name from Azuki in November 2025.

Source: E-mail correspondence