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Omoi Announces 4 New Titles, Partnerships with Red String Manga, Square Enix Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
Digital manga publisher Omoi announced on Saturday during its panel at Anime Expo four new licenses, along with new partnerships to expand its catalogue with Red String Manga and Square Enix Manga.Title: Walking Home with You
Author(s): Mai Matsuda
Release: Summer
Summary: Shun was the star of his middle school's soccer team, until an injury forced him to give up on his dream. Now in high school, he's adrift, with no real interests or passions … until he meets his oddball upperclassman Naoki. She ropes him into joining her unofficial “Hyper-Epic Heading Home Club,” a club with only one member dedicated to turning every walk home into an adventure. As Shun follows Naoki through her flights of fancy in search of elaborate detours, secret treasures, and anything else that catches her attention, can the Heading Home Club bring color back to his drab everyday life?
Title: Shonen Racket
Author(s): Kakeru Kakemaru
Release: July 20
Summary: A year ago, Ichiro lost his father — and all his memories — to a tragic fire. Since then, he's struggled to piece together his old life. One day Jorgen, a table tennis prodigy who once lost a match to Ichiro, shows up searching for his old rival, only to find Ichiro doesn't remember him at all! But when the two boys face off at the table again, Ichiro begins to remember his forgotten past and rediscover his passion for the sport. Ichiro and Jorgen's fateful reunion kicks off an exhilarating sports saga about the boys and girls who have staked their youth on the world's fastest sport: table tennis!
Author(s): Shunsuke Sorato
Release: TBD
Summary: Natsume & Natsume: more Perfume by Shunsuke Sorato is the sequel to Omoi's hit high-school romantic-comedy Natsume & Natsume, following the titular characters, a high school boy and girl both named Natsume, in their college years and beyond as their relationship grows deeper. The series was originally published in Japan by Micro Magazine. More story and release date details will be announced in the near future.
Author(s): Yumiko Igarashi, Kaoru Kurimoto
Release: December 2026
Summary: The legends that speak of The Sword of Paros say that it can bestow either prosperity or ruin on its kingdom...depending on the heart of its wielder. The kingdom's current princess, the beautiful yet resentful Elminia, laments being treated as a soulless tool simply for being born in a woman's body. Accompanied by Count Yulias, Elminia rides as far away from the kingdom's politics as possible. One day, Elminia meets a beautiful young girl named Fiona, and their lives and the kingdom are changed forever.
The company will add the following titles from Red String Manga to Omoi Premium:
- I'll See You at Ebisu Studios
- Senpai no Kohai
- The Snared Siren & Other Supernatural Stories
- Aneido's Anthology: The Soul-Selling Corporate Drone & Other Fanciful Tales
The company will add the following titles from Square Enix Manga to Omoi Premium:
- The Apothecary Diaries
- Beauty and the Feast
- Betrothed to a Fox Demon
- Bride of the Death God
- By the Grace of the Gods
- A Cat Is a Cat in Any Life
- Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!
- Daemons of the Shadow Realm
- Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick
- The Emperor's Caretaker
- Exquisite Blood: The Heretic Onmyoji
- Final Fantasy XIV
- The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses
- The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!
- Hi Score Girl
- Holoearth Chronicles Side:E ~Yamato Phantasia~
- A Howl of the Heart
- I Think Our Son Is Gay
- The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl
- Just Like Mona Lisa
- Love in the Palm of His Hand
- A Man and His Cat
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants
- Mobsters in Love
- My Clueless First Friend
- My Dress-Up Darling
- My Happy Marriage
- My Isekai Life
- On and Off: Work-Life Imbalance
- The Otaku Love Connection
- Otaku x Gal
- Otherside Picnic
- Ragna Crimson
- SINoALICE
- A Starlit Darkness
- The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest
- Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town
- Tokyo Aliens
- Victoria's Electric Coffin
- Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina
- Wash It All Away
- YoRHa: Pearl Harbor Descent Record
The company will also add Ballet Hero Fantasy: Dan's Adventure and Divine Messengers: Demonic Guardians from Manga Mavericks.
Omoi (then Azuki) launched in June 2021 on iOS, Android, and web browser in English worldwide except Japan. The service offers simulpub manga chapters shortly after they launch in Japan in addition to a library of other titles. Omoi's first partnership was with Kodansha USA, and the service offered titles from the publisher's catalog at launch, until Kodansha ended simulpub manga distribution with the company and on other platforms in January 2023.
Omoi changed its name from Azuki in November 2025.
Source: E-mail correspondence