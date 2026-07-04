Overgeared TV Anime Reveals More Cast in 1st Promo Video

New visual also revealed for anime debuting in October

The staff of Tempal: Item no Chikara (Tempal ~The Power of Items~), the television anime of South Korean webtoon studio REDICE STUDIO 's Overgeared webtoon, revealed the anime's first key visual, first promotional video, and more cast members on Saturday. Crunchyroll revealed the promotional video at Anime Expo on Friday, and also stated it will stream the anime.

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Image via Tempal anime's website ©TEMPAL Animation Partners

The new cast members include Saya Fukuzumi as Euphemina and Shuntaro Takayama as Huroi.

Image via Tempal anime's website ©TEMPAL Animation Partners

The anime will premiere in October.

The cast includes Tatsumaru Tachibana as Grid and Asami Seto as Yura.

Ayako Kōno ( Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night , Sword Art Online The Movie - Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night ) is directing the film at J.C. Staff , with EGG FIRM producing the anime. Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Uncle From Another World , Blue Miburo ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Kenta Ihara ( Demon Lord 2099 , I Want to End This Love Game ) is designing the characters. Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa is composing the music. Pony Canyon is credited for music production.

Yen Press publishes the webtoon in English under its Ize Press label. Yen Press describes the story:

Youngwoo Shin is a deadbeat in real life, working odd jobs to barely pay off his loans. Even his family has written him off as a hopeless video game addict. But when he logs in to the massively popular VR game Satisfy, Youngwoo becomes Grid the Warrior…who is also painfully mediocre. Everything changes when he stumbles across a tome containing the lost knowledge of a legendary blacksmith. The catch is, using it resets all his levels! In order to survive after being forced back to square one, Grid will need to hone his skills and gather reliable allies…or not! Who needs all that when you're decked out in god-tier items?!

The webtoon is based on a web novel by Park Saenal. Dong-Wook Lee is writing the webtoon, and Team Argo is drawing the art.

Yen Press released the 10th volume of the webtoon on May 19. The webtoon is also available digitally on Tapas .

Sources: Tempal anime's website, Comic Natalie